With Fewer Venezuelans, Number of New Refugees in Brazil Falls 91% | World

Brazil recognized 2,224 people as refugees in 2021, according to a report by the Ministry of Justice and Public Security. Most of these 2,224 are children; there are 1,500.
The body that decides who should receive refugee status is the National Committee for Refugees (Conare).
Refugees and migrants are assisted at the Manaus Interiorization and Screening Post, in 2019 — Photo: UNHCR Brazil/Alexandre Pereira
The number represents about 8% of the 2020 total. See below the evolution of the recognition of refugee status in Brazil:
Refugees in Brazil
Number of new refugees drops in 2021
Source: Ministry of Justice
According to the ministry, in 2019 and 2020 there was a very large number of recognitions motivated by the flow of immigrants from Venezuela, which took place in 2018 and 2019.
In the years 2020 and 2021, the arrival of immigrants was less massive and more similar to that of the years before 2018.
temporary residence visa
There were also a number of people who received temporary visas and residence permits, mainly because of the situation in Afghanistan – the Taliban has taken control of the country.
At the beginning of December, the Ministry released a balance that informed that Brazil had granted 339 humanitarian visas to Afghan citizens. According to the folder, another 393 requests were analyzed by Brazilian diplomats at that time.
In September, the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Justice and Public Security announced that Brazil could grant humanitarian visas to Afghans wishing to leave Afghanistan on behalf of the Taliban, which has regained control of the country.
According to a government decree dealing with the issue, temporary visas and residence permits may be granted for the purposes of humanitarian assistance to “Afghan citizens, stateless persons and people affected by a situation of serious or imminent institutional instability or serious violation of human rights or the International Humanitarian Law in Afghanistan”.