With Xi Jinping, Confucius comes back with everything to legitimize communist power

QUFU, China — “How Important is Confucius?” Student Wang Weixin is surprised to hear the question, as if she were questioning a law of nature. Dressed in costume from the time when China’s foremost philosopher lived, she and university colleagues rehearsed a ceremony to celebrate Confucius’ birthday in the city of Qufu, where he was born 2,572 years ago.

— Confucius is the father of Chinese culture — sums up.

The answer seems obvious. After all, much of China’s social and political architecture rested on the pillars of Confucianism. But if it has become normal for young people like Wang to honor the philosopher, as China’s emperors have done for centuries, it is because there is a movement to rehabilitate Confucius, started a few years ago and intensified under President Xi Jinping’s current rule.

The philosopher’s thought is now part of the official discourse, assuming the fusion of ideologies that in a way always characterized the political system implemented by the Communist Party of China (PCC). The result of this alchemy is a “Confucian Leninist” state in the definition of the influential American sinologist Lucian Py, marked by the tension between the revolutionary and the conservative, the past and the future, a version of Karl Marx’s dialectical materialism with Chinese characteristics.





The luxurious salons of the World Center for Confucian Studies in Nishan, on the outskirts of Qufu, China, envelop visitors in an atmosphere of past glory

For centuries, Chinese civilization was organized around Confucian principles such as ethics, respect for ancestors, meritocracy and virtuous government, which also shaped other countries in Asia. From the Han dynasty (206 BC to 220 AD), the discourse of Confucianism gave emperors legitimacy and regulated their relationship with their subjects. Entry into public service was conditional on passing examinations based on the “Sishu”, the four books of teachings by Confucius. This was the case until the beginning of the 20th century, in the twilight of the Qing dynasty, the last of the imperial era.

Humiliated by foreign invasions and internal revolts, China entered a period of turmoil that would last for years, until the civil war that ended with the communist victory in 1949. A movement of revulsion among intellectuals and revolutionaries to traditions emerged, and Confucianism passed to be seen as an obstacle to progress.

But the worst moment for Confucianism was yet to come. Under the inspiration of Mao Tse-tung, the philosopher became one of the main targets of the Cultural Revolution (1966-1976). His books were burned and Mao’s faithful Red Guards dynamited his tomb in Qufu. Today, the huge cemetery of the Kong family, of the descendants of Confucius, is once again a point of pilgrimage. After a long bow to the philosopher’s grave, farmer Liu, 77, reflected on that question, on the inescapable importance of the sage of Qufu.

— Wherever Confucius goes, Chinese culture goes.

Indeed, despite years in the fridge (and moments at the stake), centuries of Confucian tradition are not easily erased. Born in 1956, philosophy professor Lin Chenyang grew up with his grandparents in an area, remembering that the teachings of Confucius were very present in his education, even though those were years of intense revolutionary indoctrination. With Mao’s death in 1976, a slow process of rehabilitating Confucius began. The philosopher named the institute created in 2004 to spread the country’s culture and language. Today there are 550 around the world, which are and one of the main “soft power” tools of the Chinese government (besides its pandas).

The return to the scene was not without its setbacks. In 2011, an eight-meter statue of Confucius was unveiled in Tiananmen Square, the heart of Beijing. The tribute generated controversy: on the one hand, critics of the philosopher who still consider him a symbol of bourgeois reactionarism; on the other, members of the Kong family, who did not like to see the image of their ancestor a few meters from Mao’s grave. The statue was eventually removed to a barely visible corner of the National Museum of China. In 2019, it was transferred to a wing of influential characters in history. Under Xi’s rule, the rehabilitation that had been initiated by his predecessors has become increasingly explicit.

past glory

In the city of Qufu, in the coastal province of Shandong, everything revolves around Confucius. Destroyed in the Cultural Revolution, the main temple dedicated to the philosopher was the setting in September of the greatest tribute in decades, broadcast by CGTN, the international state TV channel. On the outskirts of the city, the World Center for Confucian Studies was inaugurated in 2018, which functions more like a monumental museum, which projects the government’s ambition.

Everything there is magnificent, from the world’s largest statue of Confucius, 72 meters high, to the luxurious rooms that tell little of the philosopher’s story, but envelop the visitor in an atmosphere of past glory, with ancient music and famous teachings of the philosopher. Although the Chinese state is officially atheist, there is a religious undertone, of a godless faith. The Nishan region, where the study center is located, is called the “holy land”. For the government, reliving history has to do with the role that the country aspires to retake in the world. If in Mao’s period the social harmony preached by Confucianism was a bourgeois betrayal of the revolution, today it fits into the stability that the government wants to maintain.

What was once politically incorrect is now politically convenient. Considered one of the most respected sinologists in activity, David Shambaugh began visiting China in the 1980s. He sees a similarity between the ancient dynasties and the centralism of the current government, so much so that in his most recent book with profiles of Chinese leaders since 1949 ( “From Mao to Now”), Xi is called the “modern emperor”. But the intense promotion of Confucius that the president leads is something that still puzzles him.

— Xi sees China as a long civilization. He doesn’t want to dissociate the past from the present, unlike Mao, for whom China’s past was exactly the problem of the present. Xi wants continuity with the historical past. Confucianism is a shortcut to that,” says Shambaugh, a professor at George Washington University.

In November 2013, less than a year after assuming the leadership of the CCP, Xi repeated the imperial tradition and paid a visit to Qufu, where he extolled the importance of Confucius’ teachings. The Chinese leader then amended appearances at several other events linked to the philosopher, including one at the Great Hall of the People, the main venue for national ceremonies. It was a clear sign that the CCP wanted to show the world that Confucius is back, notes Jiang Yi-Huah, a former Taiwan prime minister and an expert on political Confucius.

Xi went so far as to say that Chinese Communists were always “heirs and defenders” of Confucius’ philosophy. “Mao Tse-tung wouldn’t believe his ears if he were alive to hear Xi’s speech,” Jiang comments in an article. The bottom line is that Mao retains his importance in the Communist pantheon, but Confucius is valuable to the CCP as a way of legitimizing its power, says Li Chenyang, a professor of Chinese philosophy at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore.

— The government uses Confucianism to legitimize itself. It’s not about good and evil. Politics is power. Ancient philosophers like Confucius were concerned with human virtue and a harmonious society, they did not think of political power. There is a conflict between what is morally right and political power. Something good may come out of this Confucius rehabilitation, but ultimately politicians cannot be trusted. Their goal is to maintain power.

*The reporter traveled to Qufu at the invitation of the China Daily newspaper