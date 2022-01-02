Without a mask, Bolsonaro visits a 95-year-old woman and walks with supporters – Politics

No mask, Bolsonaro hugs 95-year-old woman (foto: Reproduo/jairbolsonaro/Twitter) President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is on vacation on the coast of Santa Catarina with his family. On Friday (31/12), he toured San Francisco do Sul and visited a 95-year-old supporter. In video posted on social networks, Bolsonaro appears at all times without a mask. He sits next to the old woman, identified as Dona Zilah, and takes pictures with her.

The president remains without a mask and is greeted by a crowd on the way out of the supporter’s house. After that, the video shows him walking through a fair, always being stopped by supporters to take pictures and shake hands. Bolsonaro takes advantage of the visit to eat pastels and drink sugarcane juice at a snack bar.

Check out the video:

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), it is recommended to wear masks, especially indoors and during crowds. In addition to the covid-19 pandemic, Brazil is facing several cases of influenza A H3N2 and influenza.

Bolsonaro received several criticisms for taking a vacation in Santa Catarina, while the state of Bahia records dead, injured and homeless due to floods. On Thursday (12/30), senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) sued the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) against “exorbitant expenses” by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) during holidays on the coast.

“Given the state of emergency in which Brazilian municipalities find themselves and given the insufficient sending of federal resources to mitigate the tragedy, we request that the eminent Court grant a precautionary measure to suspend spending on the president’s vacation and determine its reversal to the aid to the states and municipalities of Bahia and Minas Gerais, which were hit by heavy rains and floods”, requested Randolfe.

In the document sent to TCU, the senator quoted Bolsonaro’s speech, who said that “he hopes not to have to come back from vacation before schedule.”