Without data from 4 states, Brazil registers 49 deaths by Covid-19 in 24 hours

The country starts 2022 recording 49 deaths by Covid-19 in 24 hours this Saturday (1st), according to Conass (Regional Council of Health Secretariats). 3,986 new cases were also registered.

However, Conass highlights that the numbers do not include updated information from the states of Mato Grosso, Roraima, Rio Grande do Sul and Tocantins and the Federal District due to “technical problems in accessing the information system database”.

With this Saturday’s update, Brazil now has a total of 619,105 deaths caused by Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, and 22,291,507 cases of the disease.

Thus, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days is 8,126 and that of deaths in the same period is 97.

2021

According to a survey by CNN, Brazil ended 2021 with 412,880 deaths by Covid-19 registered during the year. Since the beginning of the dissemination of the coronavirus, the country adds 619,056 deaths due to the disease.

Last year’s records surpass those of 2020, when the total number of deaths was 194,949 people. This makes 2021 the deadliest year of the pandemic.

The month with the most deaths last year was April, when the country had 82,266 Covid-19 victims. The number represents 19.92% of deaths from coronaviruses recorded throughout the year.

With the advance of vaccination, December was the month with the lowest number of registered deaths: 4,375.