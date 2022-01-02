WSL 2022: Medina, Italo and Toledo will be threatened by John John packed | surfing

In 27 days, another season of the World Surfing League begins in Hawaii. Starting on January 29, the 34 men and 17 women who make up the sport’s elite in 2022 will gather at Pipeline to kick off the race for the title of best surfer in the world.

All stages of the 2022 World Tour will be broadcast on sportv, and ge follows everything in real time!

John John Florence, who is back after recovering from injury, promises to give Medina and co. — Photo: WSL

After the dominance of Gabriel Medina last year, with the undeniable conquest of the three-time championship over Filipe Toledo and Olympic champion Italo Ferreira, Brazil may have its favoritism threatened by the great phase of a surfer who lost the last season because of a serious injury: John John Florence. The Hawaiian two-time world champion has recovered and is unbeaten with two titles in access division events played on the island of Oahu in recent months.

+ Globo and WSL sign partnership to broadcast the main surfing competitions in the world

Another 6 Brazilians will also have the chance to fight for the title. Yago Dora, Deivid Silva, Jadson André and Miguel Pupo will be joined by two newcomers: Samuel Pupo, Miguel’s younger brother, and João Chianca, Chumbinho, both 21 years old.

Italo Ferreira, Olympic champion, is also one of the highlights of the next season — Photo: Reproduction

In women’s, the five-time world champion Carissa Moore will again have a long way with strong opponents to seek the sixth cup. World runner-up, Tatiana Weston-Webb will once again be the only Brazilian on the Tour and a big name to prevent another Carissa title.

Gabriel Medina, Tatiana Weston-Webb and Italo Ferreira promise to fight for the title — Photo: Thiago Diz/World Surf League

The Australian team, which includes Sally Fitzgibbons, Stephanie Gilmore and Tyler Wright, as well as the French Johanne Defay and the American Caroline Marks, also promises to make this historic competition in the women’s, which for the first time will compete 100% in the same locations as the men. In other words, women will have to face the heavy tubes of Teahupoo for the first time and will also open the season in Pipeline.

Check out the 11-step calendar:

2022 World Tour Stage Place Date 1st Pipeline, Hawaii 1/29 to 2/10 2nd sunset beach, hawaii 11/2 to 23/2 3rd Peniche, Portugal 3/3 to 13/3 4th Bells Beach, Australia 4/10 to 4/20 5th Margaret River, Australia 24/4 to 4/5 6th G-Land, Indonesia 5/28 to 6/6 7th Trestles, USA 6/15 to 6/22 8th Saquarema-RJ 6/27 to 7/4/ 9th Jeffreys’s Bay, South Africa 9/7 to 7/18 10th Teahupoo, Tatiti 8/11 to 8/21 11th to be defined 7/9 to 18/9

Newbies and mid-year cut

As in 2021, this season’s champions of the Tour will be defined at the WSL Finals in September, at an undisclosed location. Also new for 2022 will be the cut after the fifth stage, in Margaret River, Australia, with the stages having the number of participants reduced from 34 to 24 men and from 17 to 12 women.

It will be an extra challenge for newcomers who will enter with this extra pressure in the first five events of the year. This is the case of the only Brazilians who managed to qualify for the elite in 2022 by the Challenger Series: the Rio native João Chumbinho and the surfer from Maresias-SP Samuel Pupo.

Two other Latin countries will have surfers among the best since the creation of the WSL for the first time. Peru, which had the first South American world champion in history, Sofía Mulánovich, will have its first male representative: Lucca Messinas. Costa Rica will feature the charismatic Carlos Munoz.

Chumbinho (left) and Samuel Pupo train with three-time world champion Gabriel Medina — Photo: Kaique Silva

The Brazilian team’s first casualty at Pipe could be Yago Dora. The current world number 9 suffered a foot injury training at home on Christmas Eve and had to undergo surgery.

– The end of the year did not go exactly as planned. I had been training really hard for 1 month and getting ready for the start of the 2022 season. But during a surf session, on December 23rd, I ended up suffering a Lisfranc injury in my left foot, in a work accident (aircraft) . Many thanks to Doctor @raphael_remor and his team for their readiness to help me on Christmas Eve and successfully perform the surgery! There are things that are beyond our control, but we have to deal in the best way. Now it’s full focus on recovery! Thanks to my family, all my sponsors and the people who support me! Another challenge to make the skin even thicker! – wrote Yago on his social networks.

Yago Dora suffers a foot injury and undergoes surgery — Photo: Reproduction

Check out the 34 surfers of the men’s CT 2021:

1- Gabriel Medina (BRA)

2- Filipe Toledo (BRA)

3- Italo Ferreira (BRA)

4- Conner Coffin (USA)

5- Morgan Cibilic (AUS)

6- Griffin Colapinto (USA)

7- Jordy Smith (AFS)

8- Kanoa Igarashi (JPN)

9- Yago Dora (BRA)

10- Frederico Morais (PRT)

11- John John Florence (HAV)

12- Jack Robinson (AUS)

13- Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA)

14- Deivid Silva (BRA)

15- Ryan Callinan (AUS)

16- Ethan Ewing (AUS)

17- Kelly Slater (USA)

18- Jadson André (BRA)

19- Miguel Pupo (BRA)

20- Seth Moniz (HAV)

21- Ezekiel Lau (HAV)

22- Liam O’Brien (AUS)

23- Connor O’Leary (AUS)

24- Jake Marshall (USA)

25- Callum Robson (AUS)

26- Samuel Pupo (BRA)

27- Nat Young (USA)

28- Imaikalani Devault (HAV)

29- Lucca Messinas (PER)

30- João Chianca (BRA)

31- Jackson Baker (AUS)

32- Carlos Munoz (CRI)

33- Kolohe Andino (USA)

34- Owen Wright (AUS)

First WSL booking:

Matthew McGillivray (AFS)

Check out the 17 female CT 2021 surfers:

1- Carissa Moore (HAV)

2- Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA)

3- Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS)

4- Stephanie Gilmore (AUS)

5- Johanne Defay (FRA)

6- Caroline Marks (USA)

7- Tyler Wright (AUS)

8- Isabella Nichols (AUS)

9- Courtney Conlogue (USA)

10- Gabriela Bryan (HAV)

11- Brisa Hennessy (CRI)

12- Bettylou Sakura Johnson (HAV)

13- Caitlin Simmers (USA)

14- India Robinson (AUS)

15- Luana Silva (HAV)

16- Lakey Peterson (USA)

17- Malia Manuel (HAV)