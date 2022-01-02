WWE Day 1 (01/01/2022) – Wrestling PT

WWE held this Saturday, January 1, from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, its first pay-per-view of the year, Day 1.

WWE Day 1 was broadcast on the WWE Network. Subscribe here!

Results

– Sheamus & Ridge Holland beat Cesaro & Ricochet (Kickoff)

– SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos beat New Day (Kofi Kingston & King Woods)

– Drew McIntyre beat Madcap Moss

– Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro beat Street Profits

– Edge beat The Miz

– Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch beat Liv Morgan

– Brock Lesnar beat WWE Champion Big E, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins

Report

– Sheamus & Ridge Holland beat Cesaro & Ricochet (Kickoff): The duo of Cesaro & Ricochet started better, having the “One and Only” even broke Ridge Holland’s nose, despite this, Sheamus managed to isolate his opponent and dominated for several minutes despite being alone in this clash. Ricochet managed to withstand the offensive of the “Celtic Warrior” and made the tag to Cesaro, who went in with everything and turned the fight inside out and almost won it.

But Sheamus was putting up with everything in such a way that he managed with the white noise out of the ring leave “One and Only” out of the action and in the ring with your Brogue Kick ended up doing the pin in Cesaro and thus won this fight.

– SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos beat New Day (Kofi Kingston & King Woods): New Day did better in this opening match, but with some cheating in the mix, Usos isolated Kofi Kingston and put themselves in control. The dominance of the Smackdown Tag Team Champions lasted several minutes, but the former WWE Champion managed to hold on and did the tag King Woods, who found everything and turned the fight in favor of his team, but even so the first almost victories belonged to Usos.

The two teams were surviving everything that their opponents did, and as the minutes went by the chaos and tiredness grew and it was then that, out of nowhere, the Usos pulled a rabbit out of their hat and applied 3D and won this fight.

Backstage, WWE Champion Big E was interviewed and the champion was confident that he can leave Day 1 as a champion, but that he knows it will be quite difficult, but that he will give everything and at the end of the day he will remain champion.

Back in the ring we had Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss and the two made several “jokes” before Drew McIntyre came to the ring.

– Drew McIntyre defeated Madcap Moss: Drew McIntyre used his strength and aggression to subdue Madcap Moss, but Madcap Moss managed to turn the fight in his favor after a distraction from Happy Corbin.

Some truly sick power on display by @DMcIntyreWWE… 😳 💪#WWEDay1 is streaming LIVE exclusively on @peacockTV in the US and @WWNetwork everywhere else! pic.twitter.com/3T6YYn1WL3 — WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2022

Madcap Moss’s dominance dominated for a few minutes, but the strength of the “Scottish Warrior” turned the fight in his favor and nearly won him after one. Spinebuster impressive.

After several near-wins by the two fighters, Drew McIntyre put his foot on the gas and with his usual Claymore Kick won this clash.

Behind the scenes, Kevin Owens explained that Brock Lesnar being added to the match for the WWE Championship is a tragedy and that he will take revenge for what the “Beast” did to his soul mate (Sami Zayn) at Smackdown. When the “Prizefighter” was going to talk about his plan to win the WWE Championship, he left the interviewer alone and explained that he was going to talk to Seth Rollins.

– Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro beat Street Profits: The fight for the Raw Tag Team Championships started at a slow pace and ended up being the Street Profits that dominated for several minutes, having isolated Riddle to take control of the fight.

When “Original Bro” had an opening to do the tag, Randy Orton entered the ring and turned the fight in favor of the champions, but even so, Montez Ford put in the fifth gear and flew as only he knows.

But in the end, the RK-Bro proved to be one step ahead and we had Riddle throw Montez Ford into the air and he was eventually caught in an RKO that gave the champions victory. In the end, the RK-Bro celebrated with the Migos, before the Street Profits greeted the champions, in a show of respect.

Backstage, Drew McIntyre was being interviewed and was attacked by Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin, an attack that ended with the two trying to injure the Scotsman’s neck.

not yet backstage, Kayla Braxton tried to interview Brock Lesnar, but he explained that he does what he wants because he is a free agent thanks to Paul Heyman and who today will exit Day 1 as WWE Champion.

– Edge beat The Miz: The two fighters began the match cautiously and just when it looked like the Hall of Famer was going to start to dominate, outside the ring, Maryse caused the necessary distraction for her husband to begin to dominate.

The “A-Lister” made Edge’s left leg his preferred target of attack, but the “Rated R Superstar” was holding up his rival’s attack, but The Miz continued to dominate, that is, until he went head-on against the table of commentators.

We still had The Miz apply the Figure 4-Leg Lock, but he didn’t get the victory with the submission, nor with a pin cheater, which led him to suffer a crossface who didn’t dictate the end of the fight just because of Maryse. The aggressiveness increased in tone as the minutes passed and as expected, The Miz and Maryse tried to cheat, but that didn’t work and made Beth Phoenix come after Maryse and all this confusion made room for Edge to hit the your spear in The Miz and thus win this clash.

Behind the scenes, MVP and Bobby Lashley were interviewed and the manager explained that Brock Lesnar is without a doubt a unique athlete and that all other fighters should be afraid of the “Beast”, but that Bobby Lashley is not like the other fighters and that he is also a unique athlete and that he will leave Day 1 with the WWE Championship. Bobby Lashley ended the interview by saying he is looking forward to putting Brock Lesnar on Hurt Lock and make him give up.

– Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch beat Liv Morgan: Liv Morgan went all out and dominated the first few minutes of this match, with Becky Lynch only cheating and turning the match in her favor.

“Big Time Becks” even while dominating was showing quite frustrated by the fight that her opponent was giving her and that made Liv Morgan manage to turn the momentum in her favor.

The near wins started to appear, with Liv Morgan having the first false finish when you hit one Sunset Flip Powerbomb and the top candidate kept up the momentum, despite Becky Lynch trying to get out of the ring whenever she could.

And it was outside the ring that Liv Morgan used the stairs to get revenge for what Becky Lynch had done to her and the young woman almost won after the Rings of Saturn, but out of nowhere “The Man” got his Manhandle Slam and retained her Raw Women’s Championship.

Backstage, Seth Rollins was interviewed and he recalled that this was to be his match for the WWE Championship, but then fighter after fighter were being added to this match, but that he will do what he does best, step on the heads of his opponents and win the WWE Championship.

Then we had a video of Johnny Knoxville saying he wants to fight at the Royal Rumble.

– Brock Lesnar beat WWE Champion Big E, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins: And as you would expect this main event started chaotically and Brock Lesnar started to distribute German Suplexes Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins, but was eventually thrown out of the ring by WWE Champion Big E, with Bobby Lashley destroying a separation barrier with a spear in the “Beast”.

Chaos continued until the duo of Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins took control of the match, but it turned out to be Big E who sent “All Mighty” across the table.

As you’d expect, the near-wins started appearing early and the fight looked like it was in the hands of Brock Lesnar when he hit three F-5s, but Bobby Lashley came out of nowhere and with a spear left the “Beast” on the ground and then almost made him give up with the Hurt Lock, just as he had promised, but Big E didn’t let that happen.

But that was a mistake, as Big E got his Big Ending in “All Mighty” and when he was preparing to do the same to Brock Lesnar, this one counterattacked and after an F-5 won the WWE Championship.

What did you think of this WWE Day 1?