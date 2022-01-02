Xanddy is asked about the vaccine’s effectiveness and responds to a fan on social media; check out

One of the most beloved singers in Bahia, Xanddy, is from Covid-19 and, isolated in his home in the United States, he decided to open again the famous question box in Instagram stories.

Between one question and another, Carla Perez’s husband saved a video and posted it on the social network feed about a fan question. In the question, the internet user wanted to know if Xanddy, even with Covid-19 and still with three doses of the vaccine, still trusted the immunizing agent.

Without mincing words, the leader of the band Harmonia do Samba, who recently fought with the communication secretary of a municipality in Bahia, found it interesting and decided to explain, to more than 3 million followers, the importance of the vaccine for life of him and of all who have not yet received the immunizing agent against the virus.

“Yes, because the vaccine doesn’t mean that you won’t get Covid, but that it will greatly reduce the risk of aggravating the disease situation. ‘You’ need to open your mind, guys. Watch. We have God, who we trust. This one is indisputable. And we have the science. We cannot go against world science”, said the singer.

Follow BNews on Google News and get the day’s top highlights firsthand!