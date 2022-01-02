Xavi regrets that Barça’s game is kept after Covid’s outbreak: ‘madness’ – 01/01/2022

On the eve of the match against Mallorca, tomorrow (2), for the 19th round of the Spanish Championship, Barcelona coach Xavi regretted that LaLiga did not postpone the match due to the outbreak of Covid-19 cases and injuries in the Catalan cast. Altogether, the coach will not have 17 players available.

“We’re preparing to win the game. We’re going to use the reserve team, we are Barça. But we have 17 casualties. I’m worried. It seems crazy that it’s not suspended. It doesn’t make sense to play,” he said.

“I don’t know why it will be played. We have to comply with the rules, but there are 17, 18 casualties, 11 by Covid. It’s an extreme situation, both for Mallorca and for us. There could be more casualties, now we’re doing more tests. I don’t understand. I don’t understand that it isn’t postponed,” he added.

Among the players sidelined for testing positive for Covid-19 and complying with isolation are Daniel Alves, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba and Balde. Regarding the injured, at the moment there are seven athletes, although some may still recover. The club’s medical department is awaiting Yusuf Demir, Umtiti and Sergiño Dest.

“Happy New Year everyone. Cheers to everyone, I wish my heart. We are in an extreme situation. We are between 17, 18 casualties. It’s time to suspend the game, it could tamper with the competition. Mallorca was also triggered. The games were played. Suspended because of a few casualties from South American players, we must appeal to common sense. It’s not a complaint, it’s not an excuse, it’s a reality. Basketball has been suspended. Let’s play because the League requires us. We train well, but it’s a chaotic situation and we’re going to try to win, “he concluded.

Barcelona occupies the seventh place of the Espanyol, with 28 points, 18 less than the leader Real Madrid, and out of the classification zone for the next edition of the Champions League. The match against Mallorca will start at 17:00 (GMT) this Sunday, at Visit Mallorca Estadi.