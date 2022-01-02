Year ends with cities destroyed by fire in the United States

The last day of the year has shocking images of a massive fire that swept through cities in the US state of Colorado that burned down hundreds of homes in a matter of hours and forced thousands to evacuate their homes. The flames spread quickly across a region that experiences an extremely and unusually dry month of December.

Entire neighborhoods were quickly engulfed in flames as the fire raged through Superior and Louisville, two towns about eight miles from Boulder. In Sagamore, 370 homes were said to have been lost, Boulder police said, while another 210 were destroyed elsewhere in Superior. Several stores in a Target retailer’s shopping complex were also destroyed in the fire.

“We’re potentially talking about 500+ homes,” said the Boulder sheriff. This is likely to become the most destructive fire in the state’s history, according to local records. Aerial images taken by passengers on commercial flights over the affected area showed entire neighborhoods being consumed by flames in the cities of Superior and Louisville.

My son flew back to Seattle this evening. Here is a video he took of the Superior / Louisville fires from the plane at 5 pm. Our hearts go out to our neighbors in the fire’s path and the first responders working to save their homes and businesses. #MarshallFire pic.twitter.com/O6LXrOKCXT — Gretchen Rosenberg (@GRdenver) December 31, 2021

Flying back to California tonight, and normally, seeing Denver and Boulder out of the window is a comforting reminder of home where I grew up. Not tonight.#MarshallFire #COwx pic.twitter.com/ElNe75pfHC — Darin Hagre (@hagre) December 31, 2021

Earlier on Thursday, the US National Weather Service (NWS) warned that the situation was “fatal,” urging residents of Superior and Louisville to flee immediately. The cities have a combined population of more than 34,000, and evacuations triggered frantic escapes and long lines of traffic during the height of the holiday season.

Twenty minutes ago, this house along Harper Lake in Louisville was untouched by fire. Now it’s gone. Two people stand outside. (📷: @CHansen9NEWS) pic.twitter.com/X8cDXmU2eQ — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) December 31, 2021

This video was taken by BPD Patrol Officers in Superior…E of US-36…this afternoon. Our thoughts are with our neighbors tonight who lost their homes and businesses. We continue to assist our law enforcement and fire partners as necessary. #MarshallFire #MiddleForkFire pic.twitter.com/ceydZAAfEM — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) December 31, 2021

Later in the day, Gov. Jared Polis (D) told people watching the fires to stop clogging roads and make way for first aid. There were no immediate reports of deaths, but authorities warned that it will be some time before the full number of injuries is known.

The Marshall fire and a second smaller fire further north – the Middle Fork fire – are believed to have been caused by power cables brought down by the very intense wind. Meteorologists recorded wind gusts of 160 km/h, which pushed the flames towards urban areas and very quickly increased the size of the fires.

#MarshallFire Another view from Avista Hospital, the whole neighborhood is going up. If you pray, do so for these folks. pic.twitter.com/x5iSm2a9JN — BrianOnTheNet (@OriginalStalkie) December 30, 2021

Forest and vegetation fires are getting worse and more and more frequent in Colorado, state records show. All of Colorado’s top 20 wildfires to date have occurred since 2001, and four of the top five since 2018. This year’s summer between June and August brought a series of wildfires across the western United States, fueled by heat waves and vegetation dry.

Conditions did not improve during the coldest months of this last quarter of 2021 with an impressive lack of snow and episodes of very high temperature and wind. The area affected by the fires should normally be covered with snow this end of the year, but there is no ice on the ground. Over the past 30 years, Boulder has had an average of 31.3 cm of snow in the month of December, according to NOAA, and a total average of 49 cm of snow from October to December.