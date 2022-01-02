Zezé Di Camargo celebrates New Year alongside her daughters and sons-in-law

Singer Zezé Di Camargo spent the turn of the year in the company of his bride, Graciele Lacerda, his daughters and sons-in-law

Ze di Camargo (59) gathered the family to celebrate the arrival of 2022.

The country singer shared on social media some photos of his New Year’s Eve, and showed that he spent in the company of his bride, Graciele Lacerda (41) of the daughters Camilla (36) and Wanessa Camargo (39), and of the sons-in-law, Leonardo Lessa and Marcus Buaiz.

By sharing her family clicks on her Instagram feed, Zezé wished her followers a Happy New Year. “New year is coming and our love is only increasing. Always beside the people I love. Happy 2022 to all of us!!!!”, wrote the singer in the publication.

The publication received much praise. “Beautiful family. Happy New Year”, said a follower. “What beautiful pictures. Happy 2022 to you and your whole family”, wished for another. “Happy New Year. May God continue to bless you and your entire family”, said a fan. “May 2022 be a year of achievement for you and your family, Zezé”, commented a netizen.

Graciele Lacerda explains why not to post photos with Zezé Di Camargo’s children

Graciele Lacerda opened the game once again with her followers. The fitness muse answered ten questions on her social network and revealed the reason for not sharing photos with her stepchildren, Zezé Di Camargo’s children.

Check out:





Last accessed: 02 Jan 2022 – 01:02:41 (407583).