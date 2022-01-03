10 trends that will shape business in 2022 – Época Negócios

+



“Nomadic work” is one of the trends pointed out by Business Bets (Photo: Pakorn Khantiyaporn/EyeEm/Getty Images)

Do you want to take advantage of the beginning of the year to learn about the main business trends in 2022? A good idea is to check out the Business Bets 2022 report, prepared by New York consultancy Sparks and Honey. The study was based on the Tendencies mapped by the Q cultural intelligence platform throughout the year.

The researchers carried out an in-depth analysis of 160 cultural elements and identified the areas that deserve further attention in 2022. These observations have been synthesized and summarized in topics. See below.

Audio as a portal to the metaverse

In addition to the visual experience, sounds will also be used to transport users to virtual spaces, with the help of augmented reality. Apple, for example, included as a patent on Airpods the ability for users to create illusions from the sound source. The trend in the segment is for expansion.

Artificial intelligence in medicine production

Big techs show an increasing interest in healthcare. Alphabet, the parent company of Google, started to work with the production of medicines with the help of AI. Pharmacists have teamed up with technology companies to discover new tools to help prevent and cure diseases. The market value of the sector is expected to jump from US$69.8 billion in 2020 to US$110.4 billion in 2025.

Chief Heat Officer

Climate change has been taken seriously by many companies, who are taking concrete steps to help change this scenario. The creation of the position of “Chief Heat Officer” (“global warming director”, in free translation) is one of the news that we can wait for 2022.

Products with a negative carbon footprint

The different technologies created to reduce emissions or offset the carbon footprint are putting companies at risk of launching more and more products that are carbon neutral – or even negative. The movement is strong in the chemical products, plastics, aviation fuels and construction materials sectors.

Neutral carbon meat

To reduce the emission of greenhouse gases from livestock, one of the villains of the environment, laboratory-grown meat has stood out. Startups like the Spanish Novameat and the Israeli Aleph Farms are working on this challenge. By 2022, farmed meats are expected to become as popular as vegetables.

Regulation of NFTs

If in 2021 the NFTs (non-fungible tokens) conquered the art market, the expectation for 2022 is the establishment of a regulation that will be adopted by most markets. Only then will it be possible to avoid disputes like the one involving director Quentin Tarantino and producer Miramax – both claim to own the NFTs with exclusive scenes from the film pulp Fiction, 1994.

superhuman immunity

The field of mRNA therapy was driven by coronavirus vaccines. In 2022, this technology is expected to lead medicine to unprecedented advances. The main objective of the studies being carried out today is the creation of a super-human immunity, capable of facing the viruses that will come in the future.

Decentralization of cultural production

The immense popularity of Korean series featured on Netflix has shown that the American entertainment empire is weakening. In addition to boosting local cultural production, the movement should also encourage the search for streaming channels – and users – for a more diversified cultural menu..

Salary appreciation

The pandemic highlighted not only socioeconomic inequalities around the world, but also the discrepancy between wages of different categories. Amid a wave of layoffs, companies across countries are responding with wage increases, either across the board or aimed at lower ranks and socially marginalized groups.

nomadic work on the rise

It seems that the concept of “anywhere office” (“work anywhere”, in a free translation) is here to stay, with the emergence of a new workforce that is totally unrelated to headquarters. Companies that seek to attract talent adept to this lifestyle win.

mental health communities

Talking about mental health has become more important than ever during the last year, when 94% of workers said they were stressed. For 2022, the novelty is that this concern will become more structured, with the increase in demand for empathic leadership, therapy platforms (with humans or robots) and mental health communities.

