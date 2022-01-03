14 with more than 70% of contribution and 79 with less than 30%

Of the 115 dams in Ceará, only 14 have 70% of the total supply capacity at the beginning of 2022 and 79 have less than 30% stored. The data are from the Ceará Hydrological Portal, referring to January 1st, at 22:29.

Table of Contents About the subject Subscribe THE PEOPLE+

About the subject Tags

About the subject

Thus, the State starts the year with 20.73% of the total possible volume. Castanhão, the largest reservoir in Ceará, with a capacity of 6,700 hm³, has only 8.18% (547.92 hm³) of its capacity.

Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and much more. Sign it

On the other hand, there are already some reservoirs reaching 90% in volume, such as the Caldeirões, in Alto Jaguaribe. With a capacity of 1.24 hm³ (that is, one billion liters), the weir scored 89.77%.

Some of the municipalities in the Alto Jaguaribe sub-basin registered rain this Sunday, 2nd, according to the Ceará Meteorology and Water Resources Foundation (Funceme). Among them, Cariús (60 mm), Iguatu (65 mm) and Icó (47.3 mm).

About the subject

See which weirs are at 70% or more capacity:

Acaraú Mirim – 72.02%

Jenipapo – 77.49%

Saint Vincent – 79.92%

Sobral – 74.87%

Cauldrons – 89.77%

Faé – 73.36%

Muquém – 74.94%

Black Wood – 77.37%

Tucunduba – 73.83%

Hawk – 82.48%

Germinal – 77.2%

Rosary – 70.12%

Ubaldinho – 84.4%

Mundaú – 73.44%

Questions, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags