20 Series You Can’t Miss in 2022 – Series News

Spin-offs of Game of Thrones, House of Dragon, Marvel series and new seasons of Stranger Things and Bridgerton are coming!

Goodbye old year Happy New Year! In the world of series, 2021 was the cradle of great productions – from the debut of the Cinematographic Universe Marvel on the small screens to unexpected hits like Round 6. Now, it’s time to open up horizons for those who are coming around. For this, the I love cinema brings together 20 works you won’t want to miss in 2022!

In this mission, we bring together the best of both worlds (like Hannah Montana): on the one hand, we have releases that promise to conquer the public, such as House of Dragon, the next series set in the Game of Thrones world. But we also have long-awaited new seasons of established hits — see Stranger Things, Bridgerton and The Boys. Bringing together future critics and audience darlings, here are our bets for series that will shake the world in 2022:

House of Dragon





We couldn’t start this list any other way, could we? Even after a controversial final season, the Game of Thrones world remains one of the most popular at the moment and several spin-offs are already being developed. The first one will be House of Dragon, focused on the history of House Targaryen. Names like Matt Smith and Olivia Cooke are involved in the project, which promises to be a major HBO Max release in 2022.

Marvel: Ms Marvel/ Moon Kinght/ She-Hulk





After a first year full of successes, Marvel Studios will continue investing in its TV series for Disney+. For 2022, at least three releases are confirmed! In the middle of the year, we have Ms. Marvel, where Iman Vellani plays the young Muslim heroine Kamala Kahn. In addition, we will be introduced to the world of Moon Knight, who brings Oscar Isaac living as a man shaken by Dissociative Identity Disorder and becomes the Moon Knight. Finally, Tatiana Maslany takes on the role of Jennifer Walters, the Hulk Woman, forming a duo with Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk.

euphoria





After earning a historic Emmy for Zendaya, Euphoria returns for her second season, following the aftermath of Rue (Zendaya) and Jules (Hunter Schafer’s) breakup. Soon, the protagonist becomes involved in the criminal world, while other shocking events involve the supporting characters of the plot, promising an even more brutal plot – but still full of style, right? The series returns on January 9, both on HBO and HBO Max

Stranger Things





Speaking of long-awaited seasons, it was impossible not to mention Stranger Things this way. After postponements caused by the coronavirus, the series returns in 2022, on a date not yet confirmed. Moving beyond Hawkins’ boundaries, the story promises new mysteries – from Hopper (David Harbour) trapped in Russia to Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) being haunted by her dark past. In addition, several new characters appear to shake the plot.

peacemaker





If we’ve already talked about Marvel, we can also mention DC! After the success of The Suicide Squad, director James Gunn brings a very unusual spin-off, focused on the Peacemaker, John Cena’s character who seeks peace through any possible violent means. For that, the government selects a team of very different personalities to help it in its missions. The result promises to be funny and violent at the same time. Premieres on HBO Max on January 13th.

Bridgerton





On March 25, the public will follow the second season of Bridgerton — which quickly became one of Netflix’s most popular works. With the departure of Regé-Jean Page, the focus will be on the eldest son of the Bridgerton family, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey). Seeking a wife just out of social duty, his life changes when he meets the shrewd Kate (Simone Ashley), who will neither accept insults nor allow her younger sister to fall into the viscount’s clutches.

Pam & Tommy





In turn, Pam & Tommy is already in the running for the Emmy… At least, better makeup. After all, Lily James and Sebastian Stan are unrecognizable in the roles of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. The story directed by director Craig Gillespie (Me, Tonya, Cruella) follows the controversy surrounding the couple’s sex tape, which was leaked on the internet. Other names involved in the production? Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman and Taylor Schilling. Scheduled to premiere in February in the United States, the work will soon arrive in Brazil via Star+;

Bel-Air





Can you imagine if the story of Um Maluco no Pedaço was a drama? This is the proposal of Bel-Air, the new Peacock series produced by Will Smith. This time, actor and musician Jabari Banks takes the lead role, while the series (filled with references) will also feature versions of other classic characters, such as Carlton and Uncle Phil. For the time being, the work is not scheduled for its premiere in Brazil, but begins in February in the United States.

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi/Andor





Disney+ continues to invest in the many famous properties of the Mickey Mouse company. Although there are no release dates set yet, it is expected that two Star Wars series will be released next year. First comes the long-awaited solo adventure of Obi-Wan Kenobi, with Ewan McGregor reprising the role of the Jedi in a new clash with Darth Vader. Andor, on the other hand, is a prelude to Rogue One, focused on the character of Diego Luna, always alongside his loyal robot K-2SO (Alan Tudyk).

love and death





Elizabeth Olsen finally got a chance to shine in WandaVision, so we can already expect her to appear in other big projects. Your next mission? Tell the story of Candy Montgomery, a housewife who committed an ax murder during the 1980s. Coming soon on HBO Max, Love and Death still features Jesse Plemons, Lily Rabe and Krysten Ritter in the cast, while Nicole Kidman they are executive producers.

The Sandman





After Lucifer’s success, Netflix invests in another adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s works. The Sandman stars Tom Sturridge as the protagonist, imprisoned for 70 years by an occultist, who seeks to capture death to bargain for eternal life, but ends up capturing his younger brother. Also known as Morpheus, he breaks free and needs to adapt to a new reality, on a journey where he will find names like Lucifer – who will be played by Gwendoline Christie.

Lord of the Rings





Expectations are high for The Lord of the Rings series, which received a million dollar investment from Amazon Prime Video. The project is not intended to follow the stories portrayed in the films, but rather to address the legendary heroes of the Second Age of the Middle Ages, thousands of years before the events of JRR Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. With a giant cast and several theories about what’s to come, the series is set for a September 2 release date.

Halo





In development for years, the game adaptation Halo will finally hit the screens in 2022. Still without many details revealed, the work should follow the war between humans and an alien race known as the Covenant, during the 26th century. Pablo Schreiber was cast as the Master Chief, a genetically enhanced human who belongs to the super-soldier group, being honed from childhood to be a weapon—almost never seen without his armor. Coming soon on Paramount+.

The Staircase





With a whimsical cast, HBO MAX invests in another story about a shocking real crime. It’s The Staircase, where writer Michael Peterson (Colin Firth) was accused of killing his wife, Kathleen (Toni Collette), found dead on a ladder. He says the woman fell, but evidence proves that he beat her to death and forged the crime scene. The project features performances by Sophie Turner, Dane DeHaan, Rosemarie DeWitt, Juliette Binoche, Parker Posey, Odessa Young and Patrick Schwarzenegger.

the boys





The huge Amazon Prime Video phenomenon returns in all its glory and politically incorrect mood for Season Three. the big highlight of the boys it is for the arrival of Soldier Boy, a character played by Jensen Ackles who will serve to expose the problematic history of the Vought companies. In turn, Hughie (Jack Quaid) is working with Congresswoman Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit), not realizing she is a powerful assassin.

The Crown





After cleaning the Emmy, The Crown will release its fifth season in November 2022. This time, the work will follow the British royal family through the 1990s, which was considered a disturbing time for royalty, until their tragic death of Princess Diana in 97. Imelda Staunton assumes the role of Queen Elizabeth, while Elizabeth Debicki will play the beloved princess. Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville and Dominic West are also cast on Netflix’s hit project.

The Last of Us





Starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, the long-awaited adaptation of the game The Last of Us is also coming to HBO. For those who don’t know, the plot is set in a destroyed society, after a mysterious disease transforms much of humanity into killer zombies. An embittered survivor who suffered a great loss in his past, Joel ends up being tasked with taking 14-year-old Ellie on a trip across the United States, as the girl may be the key to finding a cure for this ailment.