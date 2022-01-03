2022 starts with record of Covid-19 cases in Portugal, UK and Australia

WHO believes that this year may end the critical phase of the pandemic, but only if the distribution of vaccines is more equitable

Mateus Bonomi/Estadão Content Boy wears mask to protect himself from new coronavirus infection



THE year 2022 started with record cases of Covid-19 in many countries. Australia entered January 2022 with a new record for Covid-19 cases. On this first day there were 33,161 records. The most populous state, New South Wales, has the highest number of cases with over 22,000. In the week after Christmas, infections more than tripled in New South Wales. Many Australian states implemented a policy of living with the virus after reaching high levels of vaccination – with this, there was greater relaxation of restrictions and elevation of statistics.

A similar situation in the United Kingdom, which also had a record number of cases on the Friday of the 31st: 189 thousand infections. Hospitalizations have also been increasing, but the number of ICU admissions remains unchanged. The Health Minister of the United Kingdom, Sajid Javid, told this January 1, to a British newspaper, that new restrictions in England will only be imposed as a last resort. This is possible thanks to a large campaign to apply the booster of the anti-covid vaccine, combined with massive testing of the population. The minister emphasized the social and economic cost of confinement and stated that it is necessary to learn to live with the coronavirus.

Portugal is another that has been consecutively beating the maximum number of infected. Brazilian journalist Rafael Ristow, who lives in Lisbon, says that all his friends who are vaccinated tested positive for Covid-19 last week and that the demand for tests is great. “All the celebration planning that we were going to do among the group of friends had to be canceled, because practically everyone tested positive for Covid-19 this week. So, each one stayed at their own house and we are waiting to pass the quarantine so that, after a week or two, we can celebrate our New Year’s celebration here in Lisbon. We have noticed that, precisely because of this increase in numbers, the tests have also ended. We find self-tests very easily here, in pharmacies and supermarkets, but they are lacking. And the tests made available by the government here, free of charge by the public health system, also have limited hours. It is difficult to achieve because the whole world is looking for these tests”, he reported.

In a year-end message, the director of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom, said that the world has new tools to prevent and treat Covid-19 and that he is confident that 2022 can mark the end of the pandemic. more equal distribution of vaccines between countries. If the disparity continues, we give a chance for new mutations and variants.

*With information from reporter Carolina Abelin