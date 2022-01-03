6 Trends to Watch for in the International Market in 2022 By Investing.com



by Geoffrey Smith

Investing.com — 2021 was a strenuous one. Grief, illness and economic hardship due to lockdowns were the experience of too many people. However, economic data shows a vigorous recovery from the first year of the pandemic, with trade and employment growing rapidly.

These economic trends are expected to continue into 2022, albeit at a more moderate pace. However, progress has been made at the expense of what is arguably the greatest threat since the 1970s, and maneuvering against that threat while avoiding a collapse in markets that are still operating at historically high multiples will be a arduous task.

Here are some of the big trends to watch as 2022 approaches.

1. The Global Monetary Tightening Cycle

Next year will be dominated by rising interest rates. Indeed, interest rate hikes have already arrived in style by 2021 in many parts of the world, but the (Fed), the guardian of the world’s reserve currency, has made the process truly global.

The first rates to rise will be long-term ones, as the Fed closes in the short space of three months a quantitative easing program that is still running at $90 billion a month. It is expected to increase the target range for the US by up to 75 basis points between March and the end of the year.

A greater or lesser tightening will depend on the trajectory of inflation in that period. Base effects and – more importantly – a likely slowdown in the economy, as excess 2020 savings are finally spent, suggest that inflation is likely to weaken over the course of the year; the Fed itself sees consumer centrals increase just 2.6% next year, after a 5.3% increase this year. The other important factor will be the size of the pressure on the Fed from Congress as legislative elections approach in November.

In any case, as long as the Fed remains in “tightening mode”, the pressure on other central banks – with the exceptions of , , and possibly da – to continue the tightening will persist.

2. Covid: Year 3 and counting…

The direction of the pandemic will undoubtedly be the biggest factor influencing the thinking of the Fed and several other central banks. At the time of this publication, the omicron variant is plaguing Europe, and is now present in 43 of the 50 US states.

Not enough is known about the omicron to make any reliable predictions. Preliminary studies suggest that it is less likely to cause serious illness than the delta variant, which was prevalent until now, but they also point out that it circumvents the immune defenses generated by the two-dose vaccine schedule, enabling its faster spread.

The lowest virulence will not be enough to prevent further lockdowns if the number of infections continues to double every three days, as is currently the case in some parts of the world.

Encouragingly, it seems clear that booster doses of vaccines from Modern (NASDAQ:) (SA:) and Pfizer/BioNTech will buy time for new drugs specifically tailored to omicron to be developed. Likewise, the supply of vaccines and, increasingly, antiviral drugs continue to expand, especially through the WHO Covax program.

This should reduce the disparity in access to vaccines that has given the virus the freedom to thrive and mutate at will in the world’s poorest countries. Current forecasts by COVAX project that 2.39 billion doses will have been made available by March, with options for a total of more than 6.5 billion doses by 2023.

3. The Trifecta of China: Ômicron, Evergrande and Taiwan

The omicron may seem less dangerous to human life than all of the previous dominant Covid-19 strains, but it still poses a serious threat to financial markets due to the responsiveness of the planet’s two largest economies.

In the US, hesitation to vaccinate means that the risk of rapid transmission is especially high. This could lead to waves of high absenteeism, worsening the existing labor shortage. However, the real risk on the supply side is in China, due to its tendency to deploy hard and pervasive lockdowns in response to any sign of Covid. Given the low efficacy reported by the two main Chinese omicron vaccines, the risk is that key Chinese manufacturing and logistics centers will close again throughout the year, which would prolong the problems of other manufacturers and retailers further west.

This is not the only challenge China will face in the coming year. At some point, the country’s authorities will have to decide who will pay for the debt losses of the China Evergrande Group (OTC:) and other weakened developers. It will have to make that choice without triggering panic among domestic retail investors and, ideally, without resorting to more loans to pay its exit ticket from a slowdown in growth.

Any sign of financial or even social instability could encourage Beijing to divert attention with a small foreign policy venture: after ending Hong Kong’s autonomy, President Xi Jinping, in what amounts to a new Communist Party term to govern for life, he made no secret of his desire to restore mainland sovereignty over Taiwan.

4. Energy Crisis in Europe

Geopolitical risk is also an element – but only an element – of another story that is expected to dominate headlines in Europe, especially in early 2022. The Old Year is ending with Russian President Vladimir Putin threatening an open invasion of Ukraine , under the spurious argument that NATO’s eastward expansion constitutes an existential threat to the country.

Most analysts tend to regard the military maneuvers on the Russian-Ukrainian border, where more than 100,000 troops are currently stationed, as ultimately a pressure tactic to secure the opening of the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which promises to be a lucrative source of income for Gazprom and its owner, the Russian state. However, with Putin talking openly about “military-technical” action in a speech to his defense chiefs the Tuesday before Christmas, this can no longer be considered a fait accompli.

As in 2008, when oil prices were still above $100 a barrel, Europe’s ability to respond to an invasion would be hampered by the fact that energy and gas prices are already well above previous record highs, due to shortages in storage, increasing restrictions on coal energy due to environmental policy, and decreasing availability of an aging nuclear fleet that has already been depleted by environmental zealots such as Germany and other countries.

The consequences of wanting the Energy Transition to coexist with guaranteed supply become painfully obvious.

The imminent explosion in household electricity bills is already forecast to add 1% to that in April, when a regulatory cap on prices will be lifted, and is forcing Italy and Spain to extend subsidies previously incorporated into electricity bills as a measure of emergency. Gas-intensive industries such as fertilizer makers have already been forced to close factories, and the risk is that others will have to do the same while utility companies resort to rationing until the end of winter.

5. Can OPEC and the US keep up with the demand for oil?

The omicron spread has also suspended all bets on when global oil demand will surpass its pre-pandemic peak, though it appears that this will come sooner than previously thought, raising questions about both OPEC and US policy.

According to data from the American Petroleum Institute, US demand alone was at 0.4% of its peak in November, before the latest wave of infections first slowed air travel and probably road travel as well. When demand finally picks up, it’s not clear that supply will be able to keep pace: economic uncertainty and growing environmental activism by shareholders and governments have led to a drop in investment in new production. Findings in 2021 will have fallen to their lowest level since 1946, according to Rystad Energy’s analysis.

“Those who believe the latest price inflation is temporary may misunderstand the timing of investments in oil and gas,” warned Dean Foreman, chief economist at API, in a recent report. Both OPEC and US producers were more concerned with adjusting balance sheets than with increasing supply this year. A change of mind will likely be needed on both sides to prevent a further spike in oil prices in 2022.

6. The decisive year of cryptocurrencies

The global monetary tightening cycle will provide a tough test for cryptocurrencies, which have shown an increasing correlation with speculative assets over the past year. After all, speculative assets tend to underperform when interest rates rise.

However, for those who remain committed to cryptoactives, 2022 promises to be an exciting year in which the US, Europe and India are expected to clarify their regulatory direction, something that should put the asset class on more legal ground. firm.

On a technical level, the event of the year could be the conclusion of the transition from the Proof of Stake engine in its blockchain, moving away from the Proof of Work engine, which consumes more power and restricts scalability (in addition to generating volumes of bad environmental publicity for cryptos). Given Ethereum’s position in the universe of decentralized financing (DeFi) initiatives that are multiplying today, it is difficult to overstate the transition.

In other news, the progress of , which provides an infrastructure for different blockchains to communicate with each other, could also expand the ease of use of many currencies – though it will make it harder for enthusiasts to argue that the 16,000+ existing digital currencies are derived its value from its scarcity.