7 experts talk about prospects for 2022 – Money Times

According to various experts and surveys, this was the year that the cryptoactives market finally heated up.

Interest in this type of investment can be measured in several ways. Google’s retrospective of top searches from 2021, for example, highlights the terms “NTF” and “Bitcoin (BTC)”. The ranking also showed that searches on the expression “How to buy bitcoin” outperformed searches on “how to buy stocks”.

A survey by the Getúlio Vargas Foundation with the University Blockchain Research Initiative (UBRI) and the manager Hashdex show that half of investors in cryptocurrencies started investing in this market between 2020 and 2021.

In addition to beginning investors, cryptoactives also attract increasingly younger people. The same FGV survey showed that those who apply in crypto are younger than the others, on average aged between 30 and 39 years.

But will this effervescence continue into 2022, or was it all just a market fad? Here’s the response from seven subject matter experts.

Safiri Felix, Director of Products and Partnerships at Transfero

According to Safiri Felix, Director of Products and Partnerships at Transfero, the sector’s trend is to surpass the assets of the traditional market. “The process of greater market institutionalization is irreversible, which tends to increasingly feed the flow of capital to the market,” he says.

According to Felix, Bitcoin, Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) are the best alternatives to expose yourself to cryptoactives.

Lucas Xisto, head of asset management at Transfero

For Lucas Xisto, head of asset management at Transfero, the challenge for the crypto market will be to gain scale. “As in 2021, the scalability challenge of decentralized distributed networks continues in 2022, amid growing demands from new applications that run on blockchains, especially those involving decentralized finance.”

According to Xisto, the expectation is that, increasingly, networks based on the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) will have space, since most DeFi projects are in this ecosystem.

He says blockchains that don’t use EVM functionality will be challenged to make their ecosystem friendlier for developers to build applications, which could mean greater EVM adoption or better internal infrastructure for developing those apps.

Bernardo Brites, CEO of Trace Finance

For Bernardo Brites, CEO of Trace Finance, cryptocurrencies will be increasingly accepted and present in the financial products of traditional institutions and fintechs.

“We’ll see more traditional companies entering the crypto market (as we saw with the Adidas Bored Ape Drop which raised $23 million on its launch and generated mega brand exposure) and exploring the monetization and branding potential of the NFTs and metaverse” , it says.

According to Brites, large institutions are already experimenting with decentralized finance products and we will see the first ones launched next year.

“The usability of blockchain technology will be further explored in several industries, such as foreign exchange, foreign trade, supply chain, among others.”

He also believes that we will have greater pressure from governments in order to regulate and control cryptocurrency brokers and players, even decentralized ones, through the regulation of the companies that maintain and develop the protocols, to punish and sanction the people behind them.

Ricardo Dantas, Co-CEO of Foxbit

According to Ricardo Dantas, Co-CEO of Foxbit, countries are getting ready to regulate cryptocurrencies, which will move the market. “Here in Brazil, the creation of digital currencies by the Central Bank and the popularization of cryptocurrencies is something to be expected in 2022”, he says.

For him, Bitcoin should always be thought of as a defense against inflation. The Co-CEO expects that, in the long term, this currency will tend to rise, but the market has already shown that there is a lot of volatility on the way.

“I still believe that it may have a higher value in 2022, but historically, there are big corrections for this post-halving period. In addition, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, AVAX and DOT are active to keep an eye on next year”, he says.

Rafael Izidoro, CEO of Rispar

Rafael Izidoro, CEO of Rispar, says 2021 was a very positive year for Bitcoin. He recalls that in addition to price records, the asset had major milestones, such as the massive influx of institutional investors, adoption as legal tender in El Salvador, the decentralization of the network due to the ban on mining in China, and greater education about the sector, which he says has resulted in a more optimistic perception and openness of the population about cryptocurrencies.

For next year, Izidoro will see great prospects. “With the high that we are experiencing in 2021 and the strong adoption by the general population, major institutional players and even States, the perspective is for even greater popularization of Bitcoin as a store of value, and, who knows what the long-awaited, milestone of US$100,000” .

Lucas Schoch, CEO and Founder of Bitfy

For 2022, Lucas Schoch, CEO and founder of Bitfy, points out as “very promising” the infrastructure blockchains that have the potential to generate new financial services processes and make them simpler and more efficient.

“Solana has valued more than 11,000% in this year 2021 alone, becoming one of the best performing assets in the world. Another benefited from the market volatility was SHIBA INU, which was notorious for its recent valuation, which exceeded the high of 380%”, he comments.

The expert also listed the four cryptocurrencies that he considers most promising for the next year: Polygon, Avalanche, Uniswap and SushiSwap.

Marcus Lavorato, coordinator of ABFintechs Crypto WG

For the Associação Brasileira de Fintechs, which has a working group dedicated to developing a safer and more transparent environment for players and clients from the universe of cryptoactives, there is special attention to Bills (PLs) that are being processed in the Chamber (PL 2303/2015) and in the Senate (PL 4207/2020), and which address the regulation of the sector in the country.

Marcus Lavorato, coordinator of the ABFintechs Crypto WG and Bitcoin Market Institutional Relations director, closely follows the debates in the commissions. “Debates in the Legislative continue and they will define the future of the market. Therefore, we must continue to follow the movements and contribute with our point of view”.