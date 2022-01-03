A 55-year-old man is the first fatal victim of Covid-19 in 2022 in Paraná. The death was confirmed in the epidemiological bulletin released this Sunday (2), by the State Department of Health (SESA).

Photo: Geraldo Bubniak/AEN

According to SESA, the patient lived in Marmeleiro, in the southwest region, and died this Saturday (1st).

As a result, Paraná reached 40,666 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the bulletin, the state also registered 564 confirmed cases of infection by the new coronavirus. Cumulative data from the Covid-19 monitoring show 1,593,028 confirmations.

ADMITTED

altogether, 51 patients with a confirmed diagnosis of Covid-19 are hospitalized in SUS beds (20 in ICUs and 31 in clinical beds/ward). No patient is in a private network bed (ICUs or clinical beds/infirmary).

There are another 387 hospitalized patients, 144 in ICU beds and 243 in wards, awaiting test results. They are in public and private beds and are considered suspected cases of Sars-CoV-2 infection.

COVID OUTSIDE PARANÁ

Sesa’s monitoring records 6,508 cases of residents outside the state, 224 people died.