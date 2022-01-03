A case of “flurone” discovered in Israel is nothing new in Ceará; understand

The flu outbreak that has spread throughout Brazil since the beginning of December brings an added concern for Brazilians amidst the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. In recent weeks, the country has witnessed an escalation of cases of flu-like illnesses. The demand for Emergency Care Units (UPAs) in Fortaleza related to the H3N2 virus, a subtype of Influenza, grew more than seven times in the last month of the year, reaching around 3,500 visits per day. Those who go to the health network also have an increasingly recurrent question: is it possible to contract the new coronavirus is H3N2 at the same time?

The answer to the question can be found right here in Ceará. The state already counts at least three cases of “flurone” — the name given to the co-infection by the virus that causes the flu and Sars-Cov-2, by Covid-19. According to the Department of Health of Ceará (Sesa), those diagnosed are two one-year-old babies and a 52-year-old man. The children were even admitted to private health units, but were already discharged. The adult, on the other hand, undergoes home isolation and has been monitored by a medical team.

The cases were registered in the last two weeks of December, in Fortaleza, according to the Coordination of Epidemiological Surveillance and Health Prevention (Covep), linked to Sesa. Genetic sequencing tests should indicate, in the coming days, which variants of the coronavirus and Influenza they were infected.

On the other side of the world, in Israel, the first case of the double infection hit a pregnant young woman, who had only mild symptoms of both diseases. Registration was confirmed earlier this week. According to local authorities, who consider the case to be a rare event, the woman had not yet taken the vaccines against influenza or Covid-19.

After confirming the coinfection, the director of the Department of Gynecology at the hospital where the young woman was hospitalized, Arnon Vizhnitser, warned of the need for the population to redouble their care against contracting the two viruses, as both directly and simultaneously attack the respiratory system.

Virologist Luciana Costa, a professor at the Institute of Microbiology and at the Laboratory of Genetics and Immunology of Viral Infections at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), says that if the two viruses are circulating at the same time, it is possible that human beings contract through the airways of transmission. As this is the scenario currently experienced in Brazil, the fact should not be considered a rare event.

Experts have reaffirmed that the best way to protect yourself from the two pathogens is through immunization. Robério Leite, professor at the Faculty of Medicine at the Federal University of Ceará (UFC) and director of the Ceará Regional Office of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations (SBIm-CE), says that there is great concern in relation to vaccination campaigns. In the case of Influenza, coverage remained below expectations in 2021. In the same vein, there are still about 20% of the population of Ceará that has not yet attended health centers to take the second dose of the vaccine against Covid-19.

Professionals are unanimous in emphasizing that the fewer people who are vaccinated, the greater the chances of coinfection. (Collaborating: Ana Ruth Tamires)

