‘A Place in the Sun’: Joy Betrays Ravi

Lara Tremouroux, the Joy of ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ (Photo: Reproduction)

In the next chapters of novel “Um Lugar ao Sol”, Joy (Lara Tremouroux) will betray Ravi (Juan Paiva).

One day, the girl will manage to break into a building together with Damón (Juan Aguiar). The two will go out onto the terrace and admire the stars.

– You know I like to be like this, looking at the sky, listening to the noise of the city… At this time, you paint a good rhyme – he will say.

READ MORE:

Barbara arms and gets revenge on Erica

Joy dies. know how

Learn the secret of Noca’s past

Renato reappears

Christian Destroys Lara’s Marriage

– Seriously, you compose like this, out of nowhere?

– If I’m inspired…

– And you are? – she will question, provoking the boy.

Damón will then improvise:

– Anyone who sees a face does not see a can, does not know that it paints and embroiders. Anyone who sees a face does not see a heart. This girl moves me, fills me with…

At this point, he will pull the girl and give her a kiss.

FOLLOW THE COLUMN ON THE NETWORKS

On twitter: @Patricia Kogut

On Instagram: @columnpatriciakogut

On Facebook: PatriciaKogutOGlobo

Check out the week’s summary of “A place in the sun”: