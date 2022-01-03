‘A Place in the Sun’: Joy Betrays Ravi

In the next chapters of novel “Um Lugar ao Sol”, Joy (Lara Tremouroux) will betray Ravi (Juan Paiva).
One day, the girl will manage to break into a building together with Damón (Juan Aguiar). The two will go out onto the terrace and admire the stars.
– You know I like to be like this, looking at the sky, listening to the noise of the city… At this time, you paint a good rhyme – he will say.
– Seriously, you compose like this, out of nowhere?
– If I’m inspired…
– And you are? – she will question, provoking the boy.
Damón will then improvise:
– Anyone who sees a face does not see a can, does not know that it paints and embroiders. Anyone who sees a face does not see a heart. This girl moves me, fills me with…
At this point, he will pull the girl and give her a kiss.
Check out the week’s summary of “A place in the sun”: