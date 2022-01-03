About to complete 29 weeks of pregnancy, Andressa Urach talks about giving birth

Model Andressa Urach posted a new photo showing her pregnant belly and talked about the baby’s birth

Andressa Urach (34) is about to turn 29 weeks of gestation.

The model is waiting for her first child with the entrepreneur James Lopes, which will be called Leon, and when showing a photo of her belly this Sunday, 2, she talked about her delivery.

Urach told the publication that his first child, Arthur, was born by normal delivery, however, she decided to have her second baby by caesarean. In the post, she revealed the reason for the decision.

“This week on Wednesday @leonurachoficial turns 29 weeks! I decided to have a cesarean delivery! @arthururachoficial I won from a normal birth and it was a horrible pain that traumatized me. I don’t want to feel pain again!”, she confessed.

Recently, Andressa posted a photo in a bikini and confessed that the beginning of pregnancy was quite difficult and only in the sixth month did she start feeling beautiful. “[…] and I thought it was ugly, fat, swollen, sick a lot and cried for any reason. Now I’m still crying hahaha, but I feel cuter because the belly is showing!”, she said.

Check out Andressa Urach’s post:





