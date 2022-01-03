Adele buys Sylvester Stallone’s luxury mansion for R$323 million; site even has an art studio – check out the photos!

Never mind I’ll find… a luxurious new mansion to live in! Also because Adele is getting richer and more powerful every day, right?! Kkkk According to TMZ this Sunday (2), the British star is packed for her new home in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles (USA), after having paid US$ 58 million, about R$ 323 million, taking taking into account the current dollar exchange rate in Brazil.

The property was owned by none other than actor Sylvester Stallone, and the singer paid a real “bargain” as the original asking price for the star was much higher. Records in the North American real estate market show that last year, the construction was cataloged at a price of US$ 110 million (R$ 612 million), however, no interested parties closed a deal.

The house was designed by architect Edward Granzbach and built in 1994, measuring over 1,726 m², with six bedrooms and nine bathrooms in the main residence – including a master suite with sauna and steam room, three spacious en-suite bedrooms and two maids quarters. . The two-story guest house includes two more bedrooms, three bathrooms and a gourmet kitchen.

Continues after Advertising

Adele can also enjoy a cinema room, gym, cigar room with air filtration system and a small lawn for playing mini golf. The property also has a huge patio with an infinity pool, spa and garage with spaces for eight cars and an art studio. Concerned about your privacy, the mansion is located on a cul-de-sac with exclusive access.

Check out the photos:

“Many of these houses in Beverly Park are big and beautiful, but they don’t have a view. This is an exceptional house with land and views. About the gym, as you would expect Rocky’s gym [Balboa] were? It really is Rocky’s gym, although I’m sure the whole family uses it. The house still has two gates. You’re locked inside that condo, and then again, when you get home, you’re locked.”, revealed real estate agent Jade Mills to People in May 2021, when he was still trying to sell the mansion to Stallone.