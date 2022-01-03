Admitted with intestinal obstruction, Bolsonaro posts a photo in hospital and says he will undergo tests | Politics

Hospitalized with intestinal obstruction, President Jair Bolsonaro published this Monday (3) on a social network a photo of him lying in the hospital bed and informed that he will undergo further tests.

Bolsonaro was on vacation in Santa Catarina and was taken to São Paulo this morning. This Sunday morning, the president piloted a watercraft on the coast of Santa Catarina.

“I started to feel sick after lunch on Sunday. I arrived at the hospital at 3:00 am today. They put me in a nasogastric tube. More tests will be done for possible surgery for internal obstruction in the abdominal region,” Bolsonaro published on the social network.

Earlier, also on Monday, the Special Secretariat for Communication of the Presidency (Secom) informed in a note that Bolsonaro is “doing well”.

“The Special Secretariat for Social Communication (Secom) informs that the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, after feeling an abdominal discomfort, was admitted to the Nova Star Hospital, in São Paulo, in the early hours of this Monday (3), for the performance Secom also informs that the President is doing well and that more details will be released later, after updating the medical report”, informed the President.

The president’s visit to the coast of Santa Catarina was marked by motorcycle rides, watercraft, haircuts, a game at Mega da Virada, dinner in a pizzeria and even a visit to a park where he performed as a pilot after a theme show.

The vacation routine drew criticism from the president for not having interrupted the recess to monitor the situation in Bahia, hit by heavy rains.

Since being stabbed to death during the 2018 election campaign, Bolsonaro has undergone four surgeries as a result of the episode.

He also had two other procedures unrelated to the wound: removal of a bladder stone and a vasectomy.