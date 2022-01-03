‘Afraid and Lost’ · TV News

The singer Luiza, who formed a duo with Maurílio Delmont (1993-2021), vented about the singer’s death. The sertaneja posted a text on her Instagram in which she said goodbye to her friend and said that she is “scared and lost”. The musician died in Goiás, where he was hospitalized after suffering three cardiac arrests and having a serious lung infection.

“Beginning of next month, we’ve completed seven years as a couple. I’ve been taking my notebook and trying to write something, to try to relieve my chest, this desire to talk to you. I asked so much for God to get you out of there healthy, for me to hug, apologize for the countless times I took out my PMS on you,” said Luiza.

“While you were hospitalized, I talked to you mentally, I tried to bribe you by saying that I was going to take you in your mouth to eat panada. I said I would become a Flamengo fan. I said that I would wrap Zezé to give you as a gift. That I would wait for you with a pan of feijoada when you were discharged. I asked that everything was just a boring joke of life. I believed in your improvement until the end,” continued the artist.

Marcela McGowan’s girlfriend also made a promise to her colleague:

Too bad that the most valuable things in life, we only learn by being beaten, and a lot. I don’t even remember what I was like musically before you, I’m lost, I’m scared, but I swear to you, whatever I do with my life, I’m going to take you, your voice, your dreams, your gaze… Everything with me. Here inside. You will be so proud of me.”

The singer continued the tribute: “I’ll do everything I can to take care of your mother and Luana [mulher de Maurílio]. We are together here. You taught me more in those 15 days than I’ve learned in my 30s. Love you my love. I love you so much! I’ll give you news, through our conversations between our hearts. I apologize for anything. Until the next life”, he said goodbye.

Check out Luiza’s complete outburst below: