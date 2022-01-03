After a storm, trucks remove mud from the streets of Santa Maria do Itabira – Gerais

Hole caused by the rain this Saturday (photo: City Hall of Santa Maria de Itabira/disclosure)

The heavy rains in the first days of the year caused a lot of trouble in Santa Maria de Itabira, in the Central Region of Minas Gerais. Bridges were damaged and barriers were dropped that prevented access to some communities. This Sunday (2/1) was the day to count the losses.According to the city hall, machines and trucks were cleaning the streets of the Center and have already started clearing rural roads.

One family had to be sheltered in the city’s Parchy as a preventive measure, but it has already returned to the residence.

Some affected areas, such as the bridge in the Barro Preto community and the manhole in the Paiol community, were under construction due to the rains in February 2021. The city hall emphasized that the contracted companies will be called in to carry out the maintenance.

Civil Defense teams acted on Saturday night (1/1) carrying out actions in various parts of the city.

Diogo Oliveira, Secretary of Administration, said that the rainwater network did not support the volume of water last night. “The streams that flow into the Girau River filled up and caused momentary disturbances. We are on alert, but the situation is currently under control,” he said.

Street taken by the mud caused by this Saturday’s rain (photo: City Hall of Santa Maria de Itabira/disclosure)

Among the affected neighborhoods are Poo, Conselho, Centro. Lambari, Vidade Nova and Quilombola Community of Barro Preto.

Firefighters informed that we were activated only once in the last 24 hours in occurrences related to the rain.

The corporation was in the city at 11:15 pm, at Rua Casemiro Andrade, 279, downtown, to inspect the risk of flooding and flooding. According to firefighters, the nearby watercourse did not overflow.