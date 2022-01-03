After causing controversy, European Union flag removed from Arc de Triomphe

A European Union (EU) flag that was attached to the Arc de Triomphe in Paris on Friday (31) to mark the beginning of France’s six-month presidency in the bloc was removed this Sunday (2nd), after generating indignation from leaders of the extreme right and right.

Junior European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune, who on Friday said the flag would remain there for “several days,” now says it has been removed as planned.

“The flag was scheduled to be taken down this Sunday, we hadn’t set an exact time,” Beaune told France Inter radio.

He rejected the idea that the government caved in after far-right leader Marine Le Pen said on Saturday (1) that she would appeal to France’s Council of State to remove the EU flag.

“The government was forced to remove the EU flag from the Arc de Triomphe, a beautiful patriotic victory in early 2022,” Le Pen said on Sunday.

“We didn’t back down, there was no change of plan… I assume France’s destiny is Europe,” Beaune said.

He said Le Pen and other leaders got it all wrong when they said the EU flag overtook the French flag, as it is not permanently displayed on the Arc de Triomphe.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who has yet to say whether he will run for re-election in April, defeated Le Pen in the 2017 second round by 66% to 34%.

Most polls show there will be a rematch between the two in the next presidential election, with Macron expected to win again, albeit by a smaller margin.

