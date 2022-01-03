After controversy, LOUD gives up on hiring Onur, says website

Rodrigo “Onur”, the Argentine technician who had been speculated to lead the new lineup of VALORANT at LOUD, should no longer be part of the project. This is because the organization ended up giving up on hiring the coach after he became involved in a controversy on social media related to the requirement of a vaccination passport to enter Brazil. The information is from ge.

This Sunday (2), Onur published on his social networks that he was about to be deported from Brazil for not having his vaccination passport updated, which did not allow him to enter the country. The Argentine complained about the situation and said that “freedom has not triumphed”, which generated several criticisms from members of the community.

Continue after advertising About to be deported from Brazil for not having the updated vaccination calendar. La Libertad does not triumph. — Rodrigo Dalmagro (@onurthegreat) January 2, 2022

“About to be deported from Brazil for not having the vaccination calendar updated. Freedom has not triumphed”.

Onur was on his way to Brazil to sign with LOUD, but the hiring of the Argentine should no longer happen. The technician’s statements had a very negative impact on the community and made the organization back down. The coach has also posted on the networks that he is willing to lose a job to be consistent with his thinking.

Vacunas, especially in risk groups, are necessary and something good. The pasaportes sanitarios no. I am willing to lose a job to be consistent with my thoughts. No voy to yield. It wont break me. — Rodrigo Dalmagro (@onurthegreat) January 2, 2022

“Vaccines, especially in risk groups, are necessary and a good thing. Health vaccination passports no. I am willing to lose a job to be consistent with my thinking. I won’t give in. They won’t break me.”

During 2021, Onur led the Latin team KRU and participated in three international championships, the Iceland and Berlin Masters and the VALORANT World Champions. The Argentinian had been selected to lead LOUD’s new lineup, which will feature the likes of Sacy and Saadhak, but his competitive future is now uncertain.