After Covid Outbreak, Passengers Complain about Hours Late Boarding MSC Preziosa | Rio de Janeiro

Fernanda Brito said that, initially, the check-in was supposed to be at 5pm, but it was changed the day before to 1pm, without any explanation of the reasons. However, at 8pm this Sunday, passengers were still waiting, not sure about the shipment.

“They sent an email changing the departure time less than 24 hours in advance. We were in Minhas Gerais, we had to solve everything rushing to be here on time, and it ended up going past the scheduled time and we still haven’t entered”, he explains.

In addition to the long wait with a small child, Fernanda says she is diabetic and did not get any support from the company, such as food during the delay.

“At 3 pm I got sick because there was no place to eat here and I had low blood glucose. I had to get a car per application and go to the mall to be able to eat”, he says.

According to the therapist, the couple was not the only one who faced problems due to the delay.

“We stayed on the street, in the hot sun, without any infrastructure, without any support from MSC. People with infants, elderly people feeling sick, without water, without food. More than a thousand people in line without any information”, he complained.

Frustrated plans and extra expenses

The couple explained that, initially, the trip was planned to be an international cruise with a final destination in Argentina, in 2020, but was canceled by the company because of the pandemic.

There was an offer of reimbursement, however, there was no date for the reversal. The other option was to reschedule for another international trip.

“Until October, we were certain that it would be another international trip, but then the company informed us that we would have to choose a national destination or try to obtain compensation. We chose the national destination, which came out for the same R$7,000 that had been paid”, he says.

Now the family complains that they spent even more to attend to the anticipation of the trip, announced by the company this Saturday (1st) and for the delay in boarding.

“We’ve already spent almost a thousand reais from yesterday to today because we had a plan to get here at 5 pm. We had to come with our car, the parking lot alone is costing more than R$500. There’s still the problem of food, we had to go out to get something, and we don’t even know when we’ll be able to board,” said Fernanda.

Fernanda claims that she learned of the Covid outbreak aboard the MSC Preziosa by g1 and did not receive any information through official MSC contacts. According to her, the company lacks organization and care in relation to the situation of passengers waiting to board.

“What’s happening now is a terrible thing, or they cancel it altogether or release the shipment. Because the way we are, here inside a shed, in this agglomeration, is much worse than if we were inside the ship. There are several children lying on the floor, elderly people sitting on benches, a situation much more precarious than if people were inside the ship’s room, cleaning their hands, without the crowding that is here”, he says.

Regarding Covid’s cases, MSC Cruzeiro informed, in a note, that the disembarkation of the guests had been released by the health authorities and, in this way, this procedure was carried out.

Also according to the company, daily tests were carried out on 10% of all guests and crew, which enabled the confirmation of contagion in 0.89% of the total population on board. “All cases are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms. As defined by the protocol, as soon as they were identified, these cases were isolated”, says the note.

MSC states that the implemented health and safety protocol stipulates that, at the time of boarding, all guests aged 12 or over must present proof of complete vaccination against COVID-19 and all guests aged 2 years or older must present proof of covid negative.

MSC also said that, following the protocol, thehe confirmed cases are safely disembarked so that they return to their homes or stay in hotels for the necessary isolation period and that this process is always closely monitored and approved by the health authorities and all information regarding suspicions or confirmation of cases are officially reported to them.

Regarding the delay in boarding the new passengers, which should have happened at 1:00 pm this Sunday, the company said only that “it is operating normally and has the authorization to continue with its next 7-night itinerary through the Northeast, as soon as the boarding of the passengers is concluded. guests of the next cruise”.

The National Health Surveillance Agency issued a statement talking about the risk of travel on cruise ships for the next few days, after the increase in cases of Covid-19. Boarding at MSC Preziosa, however, has been cleared.

Anvisa said that the disembarkation of passengers was initiated after the health authorities’ assessment of the epidemiological situation on board. The agency informed that there is a capacity for 3,016 passengers, in compliance with the current protocol and that the vessel is in level 3 of the epidemiological scenario.