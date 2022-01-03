After discovering omicron, South Africa eases restrictions with drop in Covid cases | World

It looks like 2021 is South Africa’s greatest concern with the fourth wave of Covid-19 infections. Just over a month after announcing the existence of the omicron variant to the world, the number of cases in the country has already reached its peak without having caused many deaths, according to authorities in the country.

With this justification, the government suspended the curfew, in force since last year. Now no one is banned from being on the streets after midnight, as was being demanded across the country.

As a result, 2022 began with busy parties in several locations in Cape Town, which is in the Western Cape, the only one of nine provinces that has not registered a decrease in hospitalizations of patients with Covid-19 and also one of only two South African provinces. who have not seen a drop in the number of new cases. The other is Eastern Cape.

South Africa has already gone through the worst moment of Covid’s fourth wave, indicators suggest

Children’s hospitalization soars in the US and creates new fears about the omicron

2 of 2 People walk along beachfront in Durban, South Africa, January 1, 2022 after government lifted restrictions on Covid-19 such as curfew — Photo: Rajesh Jantilal/AFP People walk along the beachfront in Durban, South Africa, on Jan. 1, 2022 after the government lifted restrictions on Covid-19 such as curfew — Photo: Rajesh Jantilal/AFP

After being identified in November, the omicron variant quickly became dominant in the country, sending the number of new infected people soaring, averaging more than 23,000 cases a day in mid-December.

The speed with which this fourth wave — driven by the omicron variant — rose, peaked, and then slowed has impressed anyone following the pandemic closely.

“It peaks in four weeks and abruptly declines in another two. It was more of a flood than a wave”, minimized Fareed Abdullah, from the Medical Research Council of South Africa.

For the National Civic Organization of South Africa (Sanco, its acronym in English), the peak of the fourth wave may have been surpassed, but the pandemic has not yet.

“Covid-19 is still with us,” said the organization’s spokesman, Thamsanqa Kenke, citing dozens of people dead from the disease recently. “We are talking about heads of families, talking about job creators in this country.”

Country has idle hospital capacity

Brazilian scientist Tulio de Oliveira, who lives in South Africa and leads the team that identified the omicron variants in November and beta in late 2020, said the country’s attitude is exemplary for the world, but he believes that the government may be doing the right thing.

“Early detection of omicron — top-notch science —, low numbers of infections and hospitalizations when the variant first emerged, and trust between government and scientists are enabling South Africa to lead the world in science and response to Covid.” published the Brazilian on his Twitter account.

Also according to the scientist, the nation that has so far confirmed the largest number of cases on the African continent still has idle hospital capacity and clinical and epidemiological scientists in the country can analyze the data in real time to determine the effect of the severity of the cases.

As soon as the world learned of the discovery of the variant, countries reacted by banning the entry of travelers from South Africa. The Brazilian called this international reaction stupid, noting that the country is leading the world in science and protection of its economy.

“Strict, inefficient and mindless travel bans have really hurt our economy. The government and businesses need the economy to keep functioning to cover the losses of the tourism industry, which contributes R82 billion annually. [mais de R$ 28 bilhões]”, wrote the scientist.

Flight cancellations disrupted the plans of commercial representative Douglas Fernandes, who moved to South Africa with his wife in April. The two intended to travel to Europe this end of year, but had to change plans.

They went to Cape Town, like others who were also unable to leave the country. But this all brought harm to the couple. “You lose the right to come and go, basically because despite having some alternatives to get out of South Africa the prices were unrealistic.”

This drop in new cases should be viewed with caution, as it could also mean less testing being done.. The 4,379 positive results in Sunday’s report represented 23.1% of 18,970 tests done in 24 hours.

The percentage is not much different from the one released a month earlier (22.4%), except that on December 2, 51,402 tests were performed, more than double the figure in the last report (and they resulted in 11,535 positive tests).

This can be justified by the festive period, the unavailability of kits in the public network or the high cost of the exam, when performed in private clinics. Given that many newly infected have had mild symptoms such as fever, sore throat, dry cough and stuffy nose, not everyone has been tested when feeling this way..

And in a place where, as the locals say, it is possible to be exposed to all four seasons in one day, where the wind is so strong that trees grow crookedly, having these symptoms is treated as commonplace.

That’s how Dalva Estela de Azevedo felt almost a month ago. The Brazilian lives in South Africa with her husband and daughter and, at the time, she had contact with someone who tested positive for Covid. But the family was unable to carry out tests to find out if it was also infected.

She told the report that there was no electricity in public hospitals they sought to do the test and in private clinics, attendants even asked for a prescription to do the tests, which would make the search for a diagnosis more difficult and expensive.

“I ended up, unfortunately, not testing. My symptoms improved and this situation made me feel very bad. I stayed at home, obviously, because I didn’t want to contaminate anyone. But I felt extremely bad for my friend, because I didn’t know if I passed [o vírus] for him. It was an epic to try to test and I ended up not testing. So I don’t know if I was really positive or not,” he said.

To stimulate the increase in tests being carried out, in recent weeks some of the largest South African laboratories have agreed to reduce the test costs: the PCR (still required in many cases of international travel) cannot cost more than 500 rand (BRL 174) and the quick test must not exceed 150 rand (just over R$50) where the agreement was made.

Last week, South African authorities suspended the need for quarantine for those who had contact with the infected if they do not show symptoms. Currently, there are 184,191 isolated people with Covid-19 undergoing treatment, and 9,353 of them are hospitalized.

The use of masks in public is still mandatory.. Agglomerations cannot gather more than a thousand people in closed places and two thousand in open areas. In small areas, the audience cannot exceed 50% of the total capacity.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has asked all South Africans over the age of 12 to get vaccinated. He recalled that vaccination remains the main way to fight the coronavirus.