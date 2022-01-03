After exchanging kisses with Kerline, Kéfera opens the game about relationship with ex-BBB · TV News

After exchanging kisses with Kerline Cardoso at Virgínia Fonseca’s pajama party, Kéfera Buchmann opened up about her relationship with Big Brother Brasil 21 participant. Before the kiss, fans speculated that the two were together because of their proximity to Farofa from Gkay. Now, the crowd is for them to be officially a couple.

“People are shipping us! Kerline and I are friends, there’s nothing. But we have a lot of fun with this story, of people shipping us so much. She’s beautiful! She flirts and stuff, keeps posting Stories saying she’s going to go kiss me. She makes a joke herself. I love it! We laugh! It would be a big couple!”, joked Kéfera in an interview with Quem.

Despite being openly bisexual, Kéfera explained that she still faces prejudices related to her sexual orientation and said that fans do not believe she can relate to men and women.

“It’s not something that hurt, hurt or made me angry. But it’s a question that always exists for a bisexual person. There’s this demand: ‘Oh, you really are? Then prove it!’ People doubt it. You’re one thing. live for you, kiss whoever you feel like it. The other thing is that you have to start having attitudes to prove yourself to others. That’s what’s complicated,” he pointed out to the magazine.

Precisely because of so many demands on her personal life, Kéfera prefers to turn off completely when she can, which generates some speculations.

“Last year and this year I was much calmer on the internet, not posting as much Stories. I would disappear, people thought I was going to the BBB. I was at home all the time, there was no content, no that show. When I went out now to a party, which I posted, and it turned into what it turned into […] It’s not a freak out, but I walked away for a while, to take a breath,” he explained.

Kéfera became famous precisely because of her appearances on the web, when she created, in 2010, the YouTube channel 5inco Minutos. Despite having broken barriers and having been very successful, being the first woman in Latin America to reach 1 million subscribers, the girl from Curitiba preferred to protect herself rather than abandoning the platform.

One of the reasons was the demand from fans for her to address issues that no longer followed her maturation and the other was the desire to dedicate herself to an acting career. And this is still the influencer’s goal for this year, even though the path is challenging.

“As I’m taking the first steps, the way it happened for me, I’m like, ‘Damn, what’s my frame of reference in this story? Do I keep targeting people on the internet?’ . […] The next steps are kind of…keep going. Walking to see what’s going to happen, because there’s no one who started out on YouTube, became an actress for good. There’s no one I can look up to now.”