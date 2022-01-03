After he broke up, Felipe Neto spent more than R$60,000 in shopping to console himself: ‘I found out why cards need a limit’

Felipe Neto revealed, through social networks, that he spent R$ 60 thousand in a mall, last Sunday (3), to drown his sorrows. The digital influencer, who recently ended his five-year relationship with influencer Bruna Gomes, said this week that he is fighting depression.

“I went to the mall today to drown my sorrows and buy things to try to feel better. I found out why credit cards NEED limits. Spoiler: I didn’t feel better”, he tweeted, in the early hours of this Monday (3).

I went to the mall today to drown my sorrows and buy things to try and feel better. I found out why credit cards NEED a limit. — Felipe Neto 🦉 (@felipeneto) January 3, 2022

“You spent 26 thousand (real) on a sheet?” asked a follower. “No. 60 (thousand). With the duvets, pillowcases and towels. That’s only at Trousseau. I’m talking, bro. No one should go to the mall sad,” replied the youtuber, who also shopped at designer stores like Louis Vuitton and Tiffany.

Depression: ’20cm of poop’

After ending his relationship with the influencer Bruna Gomes, the 33-year-old from Rio de Janeiro vented about his depression. He said that he is undergoing psychological and psychiatric treatment to face the disease and that the support of family and friends has been important for his recovery. According to youtuber, friends have rotated to visit him, so that he is not alone at home.

In a photo published last Saturday afternoon (1st), Felipe Neto appears with tears in his eyes and a sad face. He said that he has received many messages of affection, but also a lot of hate.

— A lot of people say “ah, rich don’t suffer, because if you have (sic) It’s sad just go to the Maldives.” People forget that when we’re in the 20cm of poop, there’s no force that makes us want to go to the Maldives,” he said. friends organized a rotation so that people always stay at my house, 24 hours a day – he added, stressing that he has friendships that are not based on influence, power or money.

He took the opportunity to comment on the importance of seeking help in the face of depression, revealing that he uses medication for depression.

— Depression is a disease of the mind, as gastritis is a disease of the stomach. Friends and family make you feel better, but without medicine, you won’t cure this gastritis. Anyway, the bottom line is: get help. Don’t face it alone. he reinforced.

Bruna Gomes informed her followers that the influencer Felipe Neto ended the relationship in the middle of Christmas, by phone

In the Instagram Stories, he commented, in a weak voice, that he went through a period of great emotional stress and therefore lost his voice, but that he is undergoing medical follow-up and is recovering. He said ex-girlfriend Bruna Gomes did nothing wrong to make him feel bad, and asked fans to send her messages of love, not hate.