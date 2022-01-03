After Jorge, Palmeiras “finds” the ideal reinforcement revealed by Flamengo and the deal ‘heats up’ behind the scenes

Palmeiras continues in the soccer market looking for punctual reinforcements. Several names have been considered recently, but the club prefers to review all options before sacrificing any hiring. In recent days, Leila Pereira has urged Palestinian fans to calm down.

“I know sometimes you get too anxious, but hold on to the anxiety a little bit, it’s all under control. Sometimes you need it, so that we can do our best. I read my social networks, I see the fans’ anxiety, I understand, but I’m absolutely sure I’m here to do my best for Palmeiras. I don’t lack courage and energy to make decisions. But in football we need to make decisions and be assertive as much as possible.”, he said.

This Monday (03), the ESPN portal informed that Verdão consulted information about the hiring of defender Samir, formerly of Flamengo and currently at Udinese, in Italy. Also according to the report, the direction alviverde became known about the values ​​in an eventual player transaction, but no proposal has yet been made.

Verdão is looking for a defender, preferably left-handed, to strengthen the defensive system and Samir fits that profile. At Flamengo and also in Italy, he even played at left-back. The athlete has a contract with Udinese until June 2023. A return to Brazil, however, is not ruled out.

Samir has been learning a lot in Italian football and has corrected some deficiencies he had, especially in the aerial game. Despite being well identified with the Rubro-Negro club, that would not prevent a possible hit with Palmeiras this season.