After renewing Globo’s Saturdays with the new ‘Caldeirão’, Marcos Mion expands his power of influence and shakes the web

Marcos Mion made the news shortly before the turn of the year when he paid a promise he made to Nossa Senhora for having been hired by Globo. The presenter walked from Minas Gerais to the city of Aparecida, in the interior of São Paulo, on a pilgrimage. It took a total of 110km and three days of travel, including videos, photos and text published in his Instagram feed — the images were replicated on several websites specializing in TV and entertainment coverage. It’s just that, in addition to being a professional with a lot of experience in television, Mion knows how to use his networks very well to communicate with his audience on the internet and extend his reach even further.

The presenter claims to be in charge of the “Caldeirão”, on Saturdays Photo: João Cotta/Rede Globo/Divulgação / Agência O Globo

At the time of hiring, he shared numerous videos and photos to record his arrival at Globo, showed the costume he would wear in his first recordings and flaunted his name tag on the new channel without the slightest shame of being happy or appearing dazzled.

Mion celebrates his dream signing at Globo Foto: Reproduction from Instagram

After being one of the biggest television standouts last year, Mion has what it takes to stay in the spotlight this year. The communicator injected good doses of lightness and fun into “Caldeirão” and left the program with his face. Now, new paintings will debut in Globo’s Saturday afternoon attraction. It was a success of the network to keep the program renewed on its schedule. For those who don’t remember, Mion was initially hired to command “Caldeirão” only until the end of 2021. In addition to having secured his fixed space on open TV (deservedly!), he will also have a prominent place on Multishow. On the channel, one of the most popular on cable TV, the presenter will debut in front of the reality “Túnel do amor”.

Unlike Luciano Huck, who didn’t make a difference after migrating to Globo’s Sunday afternoons (the noblest space in the station’s programming), Mion shows a legitimate joy and excitement whenever he appears on the small screen. Keep it that way!

