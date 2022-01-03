After winning 54 times in the lottery, ex-BBB Paulinha Leite hits 16 corners at Mega da Virada

Ex-participant of “Big Brother Brasil 11”, Paulinha Leite has already started 2022 on the right foot: she won in the Mega da Voltage, hitting 16 corners in pots. Luck on her side is nothing new. On TV Globo’s reality show, for example, in the award-winning tests, she earned a car, apartment and motorcycle. And when it comes to the Caixa Lotteries awards, it is even more impressive. Alone, the blonde has 54 wins — that’s because she only counts those where she wins over R$1,000. Do you have a secret?

read more: Luana Piovani ‘delivers’ Pedro Scooby’s trip to ‘BBB 22’ and praises Cintia Dicker: ‘More responsible than he’

Photo: Reproduction

‘I haven’t received my prize money yet, I don’t know what I’m going to do. I choose the numbers based on what I see in my daily life, which catches my attention. Then I mix it up with the numbers that go out the most, other games with the ones that go out the least, and I choose… — explains Paulinha, who has numbers 4 and 14 as favorites. Did you write it down?

See too: Duda Reis makes no commitment and talks about healed wounds: ‘I won’t deprive myself of anything else in life’

Playing since the age of 21, the Rondonian, now 34, decided to combine her hobby and luck with a betting company. The numbers are what she chooses, but she created a system to make the unfolding of games, with the different combinations. On its website, the ex-BBB makes the shares available for interested parties to buy.

see more: Marina Sena, FBC, Nattan, Bryan Behr and more: ten musical bets for 2022

“The company started with a pool game on my personal profile that suggested numbers for my followers. In the first one, we won. Then I didn’t stop anymore. To this day I find it funny, because I never imagined myself doing this. And choosing numbers in the lottery is something I really love doing — recalls the businesswoman, who won nearly R$ 42,000 in that first raffle with her followers.

Read too: ‘Seven hits game’: celebrities who promise to shine in TV and streaming productions in 2022

Paulinha has already lost count of the total in reais of how much she has already made, but she has already won alone, in a single prize, R$ 570 thousand. Since he started the company, a year and four months ago, he has already won R$ 2.7 million reais in a jackpot, in the Lotofácil independence award, which he shared with ten other people. What profits becomes an investment.

read more: After the breakup, Felipe Neto spends more than R$60,000 at a mall to console himself: ‘I found out why cards need a limit’

— The cake company is more of a hobby. My income comes from different branches. I have a clothing store and rented apartments. One of them is what I got on “BBB”. Also, I do a lot of advertising work on my personal Instagram. I can’t complain about my luck one bit,” he says, laughing.