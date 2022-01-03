Agribusiness will drive Brazil’s GDP in 2022, economists say – News

Agribusiness and related sectors, such as the tractor and equipment industry, agricultural services and the export of agricultural raw materials, will be practically the only engines that the Brazilian economy will be able to count on in 2022. There is a consensus among economists heard by the State that the advancement of the agricultural and livestock chain, projected between 3.5% and 5%, should avoid an even worse performance of the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) in this year.

For now, the market expects a 0.5% GDP increase for 2022, according to the most recent Central Bank (BC) Focus Bulletin. It is a fall in relation to the expected growth for 2021, of 4.5%, and a result insufficient to account for the population growth, of around 0.7%.

“There are two worlds in the economy at the moment: 30% of segments should grow above GDP, and the rest should contract”, says Silvia Matos, coordinator of the FGV/Ibre Macro Bulletin.

The economist projects an advance of 0.7% of GDP as a whole for 2022. From this result, activities that are sensitive to the tightening of monetary policy to contain inflation, such as trade, industry, services and household consumption, the so-called “cyclical GDP “, which represents 65% of the total, should retreat 0.6%. For the rest, which includes agribusiness, extractive industry, rents and public administration, growth of 1.3% is expected.

More pessimistic, Sergio Vale, chief economist at consultancy MB Associados, believes that GDP will stagnate in 2022, thanks to inflation of more than 10% in 2021 and higher interest rates. “The potential for growth in consumption will be low, and agribusiness and related exports will be the central element of activity in 2022”, he predicts. He recalls that the prospect is for a 15% increase in agricultural production.

fast pace

The economics professor at Insper Otto Nogami, who has a 0.2% drop in GDP this year on his radar, believes that the drop could have been more accentuated if it had not been for the contribution of exporting agribusiness.

This difference between the difficult reality of various sectors and the speed of agribusiness is reflected in the activity of 35-year-old farmer and agronomist Fred Frandsen. He cultivates around 200 hectares with soybeans in the summer crop and the same area with corn in the off-season, in Palmital (SP), on the border with Paraná. He doesn’t stop investing. In 2018, he bought a new tractor and, the following year, a planter. In 2020, he exchanged the harvester for a newer one and bought a zero tractor.

In this crop, which will be harvested at the end of February, Frandsen expanded investments by 15% compared to the previous crop. A 60-kilogram soy sack in the region costs R$161. “The price has never been at this level: above R$150 is the first time,” he says.

more investment

History repeats itself with farmer and agronomist Luís Antônio Reis, 62, who cultivates 121 hectares in Bela Vista do Paraíso, in northern Paraná. In 2021, he invested more in technology and spent 10% more than in the previous year. “It is a continuous process: we are looking for seeds with greater potential, quality fertilizer, with micronutrients, better formulations”, he says.

However, even in the expected positive scenario for agribusiness there is room for uncertainty. For this harvest, the climate risk is around some regions. Frandsen says that, after the cold in November, the climate has normalized in the region. But the crops in Paraná face problems with drought. “I’m worried about the weather.”

Reis, from Paraná, says that there was heavy rain at the time of planting, followed by a long period of drought. “In the last few days it has improved for me”, says the producer, considering that the rains were very localized and that, in general, the north of Paraná is suffering a lot from the drought.

The producer believes that he may not be able to recover from the damage caused by the lack of rain, but if the weather is regularized, the losses may cease. “If the weather helps, I’ll repeat the performance of the previous crop, which won’t be the best, but it will be a good crop.”

Industry and civil construction must face a challenging scenario in 2022.

The mismatch in growth between the sectors of the economy will have an impact on industry. “The industry will not have a homogeneous evolution in 2022”, observes the economist Fábio Silveira, a partner at the MacroSector consultancy, which projects a 1% growth for the GDP in this year that begins.

Segments linked to the production of capital goods aimed at agribusiness should have an important evolution in 2022, while the industry aimed at consumer goods should slip. Silveira also recalls that extractive export industries and those linked to the production of goods such as iron ore, paper and cellulose should have a relatively favorable performance thanks to the exchange rate. In your accounts, the average dollar should be around R$6.

On the other hand, civil construction, which was one of the pillars of GDP in the pandemic, with an expected growth of 7.2% in 2021, should retreat.

According to the forecast of the Focus Bulletin, the basic interest rate can reach 11.50% per year, which makes credit for the purchase of a home more expensive, taking the breath away from the sector. “Civil construction will lose prominence in sustaining the 2022 GDP”, says Silveira.

For Silvia Matos, from Ibre/FGV, the construction benefited, in the first year of the pandemic, by a favorable combination of low interest rates and heated demand. In home office, more people sought to improve housing. “Now nothing helps the construction and I see stagnation.”

Disaster

The bad situation projected by experts for 2022 should be more noticeable in the daily lives of Brazilians and cause more discomfort in the first half. “The second quarter could be a big disaster because it was the peak of growth in 2021, and the basis for comparison is very strong”, says Silvia Matos.

Silveira remembers that this will be the culmination of the impact of the Selic hike. The basic interest, which has risen 7.25 points since March 2021, should manifest itself with greater intensity in the routine of Brazilians.

Some relief for the pace of activity should only occur from mid-2022, if the Central Bank interrupts the hike in basic interest rates from April onwards. “The fourth quarter should have some sigh in activity because of the halt in interest rates in March and the high level of exchange rates at the end of the year”, foresees Silveira.