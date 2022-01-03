Al-Attiyah wins the Dakar stage in cars. Peterhansel and Sainz suffer

HAPPY NEW YEAR! FIVE VOTES FOR F1 2022

1st Special – Ha’il – Ha’il

Special stretch: 333 km

Displacements: 514 km

Total stretch: 847 km

As happened on the bikes, the winner of the prologue repeated the dose in the first special of cars on the Dakar 2022. This Sunday morning (2), Nasser Al-Attiyah completed the timed route in 3h30min53 and got a good lead in the stage that took place within the city of Ha’il.

Al-Attiyah was even threatened in the first half earlier in the day, but as the special progressed, problems arose for the rivals. So Qatari opened up to win.

“Incredible for being a really complicated internship. I expected it to be less so. Mathieu [Baumel, navegador] did great work, especially in the second part. There was a moment when we saw a lane that opened a lot to the right, and he told us to turn to the left. When we got to the checkpoint, we saw that we were on the right track”, he said.

Stéphane Peterhansel had an accident and was stopped on the road (Photo: ASO)

“There, we had a fight with Seb [Loeb] at the front and accelerated a lot. I’m happy. The Toyota is working perfectly and I have a lot of fun with it. There is no time to be conservative”, he said.

Second place went to Sébastien Loeb. Unlike Al-Attiyah, who spent the entire day in the lead, Loeb was far from the top spots throughout the special. In the third to last checkpoint it was in 17th position; 13th in the penultimate. In the end, he was 12min07s behind the leader. Third place was Martin Prokop.

Veteran and multi-champion duo Stéphane Peterhansel and Carlos Sainz, both defending Audi’s new project and its electric car, suffered. Peterhansel had the most serious problem, had an accident and had his car broken down on the trail. He needed the help of the team to try to reach the end of the special, but, at least four hours after Al-Attiyah’s arrival, he was still far away. Sainz had another type of problem: he got lost at one of the checkpoints and ended up 2h06min55s behind the leader, in 49th. The situation for the two became very complicated with the overall victory in sight.

Lucio Alvarez, Vladimir Vasilyev, Sebastián Halpern, Giniel de Villiers, Guerlain Chicherit, Jakub Przygonski and Yazeed Al-Rajhi closed the top-10. Al-Attiyah has 12min44 ahead of Loeb in the overall standings.

Dmitry Sotnikov won the first special with the Kamaz truck (Photo: ASO)

TRUCKS

After a block of Kamaz in the prologue, only two members of the quartet begin to distance themselves in the special. Dmitry Sotnikov and Eduard Nikolaev. Sotnikov completed the timed section at Ha’il in 3:53:14 and just 38s ahead of Nikolaev, who had taken the lead on Saturday.

Ales Loprais managed to put Praga ahead of the other Kamaz and came in third, but already 9min15s behind. Anton Shibalov and Andrey Karginov put in the Russian trucks next, while Martin Macik, Janus van Kasteren, Ignacio Casale, Richard de Groot and Pascal de Baar finished the top-10.

In the overall standings, just 31s separate leader Sotnikov and second Nikolaev.

Aron Domzala won the first UTV special (Photo: ASO)

UTVs

Aron Domzala made the course in 4:23:19 and won the UTV special. The Polish Can-Am driver didn’t open a huge advantage, but it was enough to get ahead of the off-road.

Austin Jones, who has Brazilian navigator Gustavo Gugelmin beside him, was only 2min07s slower and finished in second place. In third place, Rodrigo Luppi and navigator Mayke Justo, Brazilian duo. Gerard Farrés Guel, Michal Goczal, Rokas Baciuska, Jerome de Sadeleer, Éric Abel, Luis Portela Morais and Lucas del Rio finished the top-10.

In the overall standings, Domzala has a lead of 1min58s over Jones.

Among slow vehicles, Seth Quintero won the special and leads overall.

Dakar 2022, Cars, 1st Special:

1 N AL-ATTIYAH

M BAUMEL Toyota 3:30:53 two S LOEB

FLURKIN Bahrain Raid 3:43:37 0:12:44 3 M PROKOP

V CHYTKA Benzine Orlen 3:53:32 0:22:39 4 L ALVAREZ

MONLEON overdrive 3:58:35 0:27:42 5 V VASILYEV

THE UPERENKO VRT 3:59:51 0:28:58 6 S HALPERN

B GRADE X-Raid Mini JCW 4:00:30 0:29:37 7 G DE VILLIERS

D MURPHY Toyota 4:04:26 0:33:33 8 J PRZYGONSKI

T GOTTSCHALK orlen 4:12:44 0:41:51 9 Y AL-RAJHI

MORR overdrive 4:14:33 0:43:40 10 C DESPRES

T PERRY GPX 4:19:46 0:48:53 40 M TIGLIA GASTALDI

L ROLDAN century 5:14:45 1:43:52

Dakar 2022, Trucks, 1st Special:

1 D SOTNIKOV

R AKHMETZIANOV R AKHMADEEV KAMAZ 4:06:22 two AND NIKOLAEV

E IAKOVLEV V RYBAKOV KAMAZ 4:06:53 0:00:31 3 LOPRAIS

POKORA J VALTR INSTAFOREX LOPRAIS 4:16:20 0:09:58 4 TO SHIBALOV

D NIKITIN I TATARINOV KAMAZ 4:25:18 0:18:56 5 KARGINOV

MOKEEV I MALKOV KAMAZ 4:25:34 0:19:12 6 M MACIK

F TOMASEK D SVANDA BIG SHOCK 4:27:18 0:20:56 7 J VAN KASTEREN

M SNIJDERS D RODEWALD from rooy 4:28:38 0:22:16 8 I CASALE

LEON T SIKOLA TATRA BUGGYRA 4:38:50 0:32:28 9 R OF GROOT

J HULSEBOSCH M LAAN FIREMEN 4:49:58 0:43:36 10 P DE BAAR

J VAN DER VAET SLOOTJES RIWALD 4:50:29 0:44:07

Dakar 2022, UTVs, 1st Special:

1 THE HOUSEHOLD

M MARTON CAN-AM 4:37:26 two JONES

G GUGELMIN CAN-AM 4:39:24 0:01:58 3 R LUPPI

FAIR South Racing CAN-AM 4:41:28 0:04:02 4 M GOCZAL

S GOSPODARCZYK Cobant-Energyland 4:42:37 0:05:11 5 G FARRES GUELL

D GIL CAN-AM 4:42:50 0:05:24 6 R BACIUSKA

THE MENA South Racing CAN-AM 4:53:04 0:15:38 7 J DE SADELEER

M METAGE Galag 5:02:20 0:24:54 8 L MORALS

D MEGRE BP Ultimate SSV 5:06:52 0:29:26 9 M CINOTTO

M DOMINELLA Xtremeplus Polaris 5:20:41 0:43:15 10 AND ABEL

C MANEZ BBR/Pole Position 77 5:26:06 0:48:40

