Alice Braga talks about the movie ‘Eduardo e Mônica’: ‘I hope people are inspired by love’ | Fantastic

Which side of the verses of “Eduardo and Monica” , song by Legião Urbana from 1986: “who will one day say that there is reason in the things made by the heart” or “who will one day say that there is no reason “? Among the protagonists of the film that gave life to the song, Gabriel Leone and Alice Braga, each one is on one side, as it had to be. She questions whether there is any reason; already he, the opposite. See the full interview in the article above.

The actors told in detail how they began to mesh for a living one of the most folkloric couples in Brazilian music. They were inspired by the song itself, by Renato Russo, to talk a lot and try to get to know each other.

1 of 2 Alice Braga and Gabriel Leone, who live with the couple Eduardo and Mônica — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Alice Braga and Gabriel Leone, who live with the couple Eduardo and Mônica — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

Gabriel: “Our meeting was super special, as it is in the movie too. The meeting of two people who love each other, who admire each other, who respect each other. I had the challenge, I had the responsibility to finally play this character. At the same time, it was a process. amazing.”

Alice: “When they invited me to do this project, the first feeling was one of honor, of excitement at being able to give life to something that is so much a part of our culture, of our Brazilian music.”

The song tells the love story between two different young people, who identify themselves by completing each other. The lyrics reflect Brasília’s visual and social scene in the 1980s, and this environment also served as an inspiration for the director, René Sampaio, who also directed another film from the urban legionnaire universe, Western Caboclo, of 2013.

There is a lot of my personal history, too, of being from Brasilia. In 1986 I was there. I was a little younger than Eduardo, so I think we made a very interesting mix, which brings a lot of time, the social and political context. Brazil leaving the dictatorship, entering democracy. As this discussion is pertinent today, it also entered the film, as well as individual freedoms. — René Sampaio, director of “Eduardo e Mônica”

The film was shot in 2018, the year of presidential elections, but its premiere was postponed because of the pandemic and, finally, it has a date to be shown on the big screen: January 20, 2022, in a new election year.

For Alice Braga, the film shows that people can fight for their convictions with love.

I really hope people are inspired by love. We are living, in the world and in Brazil, a lot of hatred, a lot of division, aggressiveness, celebration of death. And I think we have to fight with love. and I really hope the movie brings that message, of respecting differences, growing up, being inspired by love. And I think that’s such a beautiful message the movie brings. — Alice Braga

