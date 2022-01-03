Americana earns R$835,000 selling her flatus in jars with ‘petals’, says that demand ‘seems endless’ and will invest in NFT

At least twice a week, the American of Czech origin Stephanie Matto, 31 years old, takes great care in the consumption of protein, cheese and beans. everything for make money from the gases that are produced by this caloric combination. Interest, she guarantees, does not stop growing. “It seems endless”, guaranteed in an exclusive interview to PAGE NOT FOUND the resident of New York (USA).

PAGE NOT FOUND: How did you decide to sell flatus?

STEPHANIE: I’ve been on YouTube for almost eight years and I’m also the founder of an adult platform, similar to Onlyfans. I had been getting requests to sell my clothes and even my saliva, clipped nails and my butts. One day I decided to take a test and see if these buyers were serious. They were! I couldn’t believe it.

PAGE NOT FOUND: How much have you already earned selling bottled flatulence on the internet?

STEPHANIE: So far, I’ve sold more than 200 bottles and earned over 150,000 dollars (about R$835,000).

PAGE NOT FOUND: Do you eat something special, different or spicy to produce, say, more ‘valuable’ puns?

STEPHANIE: I’ve been trying different recipes, different food combinations and I think protein shakes and high protein foods are the best and don’t make me feel bad either! I made a cheese day for one of my customers because he ordered, but it wasn’t fun! I got stomach pains.

PAGE NOT FOUND: Generally what is your diet like?

STEPHANIE: I try not to produce the fart pots more than two days a week. The rest of the week, when I’m not consuming large amounts of beans, cheese, and protein, I generally stick to a very healthy vegetarian diet.

PAGE NOT FOUND: Have you ever received a really weird order from a customer?

STEPHANIE: A fan refused to pay the promotional price of 500 dollars (BRL 2,800). He only accepted to pay the normal price, one thousand dollars (BRL 5,600). He likes to spend money.

PAGE NOT FOUND: Why do you think a person pays for a model’s fart? Was it just a fetish?

STEPHANIE: I think it’s a fetish, but also because it’s a novelty. Something only a few people can own. I’m now developing an NFT (digital certificate defining originality and uniqueness to digital goods) puns pot collection for art and cryptography enthusiasts, which will be released in January. I see enormous potential in this.

PAGE NOT FOUND: How is the demand for puns?

STEPHANIE: It seems endless. I get so many messages daily, but I’m starting to worry about the toll it takes on my physical and mental health.

Stephanie Matto displays a flask with flatus prepared for the client Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

PAGE NOT FOUND: You also send petals and a personalized note to fans. Why?

STEPHANIE: The petals help to seal the perfume in the bottle! The flower is fake, just a piece of fabric. I think it works best to drop the fart directly on the flower and then put it in the jar! The note is a nice message to let customers know I’ve added a touch of love and personalization.

PAGE NOT FOUND: Do you make more money these days with farts or with photos and videos on your sexy platform?

Stephanie smells one of her jars Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

STEPHANIE: I earn more money with my platform. This is my main job. Selling puns is a side activity I created. I am always working in new ways to expand and grow my business. Certainly, the fart thing was the weirdest thing I’ve ever done in my career. But I have no regrets!