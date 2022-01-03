Americans fear for popular sovereignty and blame Trump

posted on 03/01/2022 06:00



Legislative officer rescues Rep. Dan Meuser (D) from plenary

Written in 1814 by lawyer and poet Francis Scott Key, The Star-Spangled Banner — America’s National Anthem — even seems to portray one of the most outrageous days in the nation’s memory. “When our land is lit up with the smile of freedom, if an enemy from within strikes its glory… Down, down the traitor, who dares to contaminate the banner of its stars and the page of its history,” reads the lyrics. On January 6, 2021, thousands of internal enemies, sympathizers of then-Republican President Donald Trump, invaded Capitol Hill and struck democracy as congressmen certified the election of Democrat Joe Biden. The assault on the Legislative Headquarters, in Washington DC, ended with five deaths, dozens of wounded and at least 700 people formally accused. There is an almost general desire for those involved to be accountable to the Court.

A year after the attack, two polls released yesterday reveal that Americans remain deeply concerned about democracy. Two out of three citizens polled by CBS News think the Capitol invasion was “an omen of growing political violence” and believe that American democracy is “threatened”. For 60% of respondents, Trump bears great responsibility for acts of vandalism in Congress. Another poll, conducted by The Washington Post and the University of Maryland, finds that American “pride” in their democracy has plummeted, from 90% in 2002 to 54% today.

Known as "Q Shaman", Jake Angeli screams inside the Capitol

(photo: Win McNamee/AFP – 6/1/21)



On July 6, 2021, Biden pointed out that “not even during the Civil War, insurgents violated our Capitol, the citadel of our democracy.” “It wasn’t dissent. It was disorder. It caused an existential crisis and a test to see if our democracy would survive,” the president added.

“I believe American democracy was undermined that Jan. 6, and more broadly by the events that followed the 2020 elections, when Trump tried to reverse the polls using pressure and potentially illegal conduct,” he told The Courier Richard L. Hansen, professor of law and political science at the University of California, Irvine (UCI).

He recalls that since Joe Biden’s accession to the White House, Trump has continued to spread false news that the election was stolen. “The Republican makes his supporters no longer believe in the legitimacy of the electoral process. This makes it harder to hold elections that people accept as legitimate, especially if they agree to a new Trump candidacy,” he warned.

The television network CNN announced yesterday that the committee to investigate the acts of January 6, 2021, formed by members of the House of Representatives (House of Representatives), has a witness who will directly implicate Donald Trump. Ivanka, the former president’s daughter, would have asked her father twice to act to end the violence committed by supporters of the republican magnate.

Vandals

In an interview with Agence France-Presse (AFP), supporters of Trump who participated in the invasion of the Capitol classified that January 6, 2021 as “an incredible day”. After the then-Republican president’s speech inflamed the crowd, Jim Wood—who had traveled from New Hampshire to Washington—said he remembered the “feeling of euphoria, of seeing these people around us who finally seemed to care.” “All of a sudden, we hear the screams ‘Come on, let’s go!’ cried Glen Montfalcone of Massachusetts. “That’s when the anarchy started,” he added. “People were pushing, pushing, pushing and shouting ‘keep going, let’s move forward!'” he said. “And that’s what we did, we all moved forward and started going in.”

Congressional Employees React to Office Swat Scan

(photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP – 6/1/21)



Law student Samson Racioppi, 40, responsible for renting the buses that went from Massachusetts to the federal capital, admitted his willingness to defend, at any cost, the upcoming elections. “We see this as a war. Let’s start a series of battles and do as much damage as possible to the left and those who support tyranny.”