Andréa Beltrão rocks in Um Lugar ao Sol and is popular with the web; see the memes

Andrea Beltrão fell in the public’s favor because of his glances at the cameras during the episodes of a place in the sun. The public took on adoration and filled social media with comments because of the actress’ supposedly out-of-context position.

The role of Andrea, Rebeca became an attraction on the part of Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera because of the break in the fourth wall – when looking at the camera. Twitter placed both the artist and the soap opera among the most talked about subjects.

Recently, those most interested in the subject have associated A Place in the Sun with Fleabag, a series produced in Europe and starring Phoebe Mary Waller-Bridge.

A Place in the Sun that is the target of praise

On the network, profiles in love with the current Globo soap opera approved the tool used by the production of the serial.

“Rebecca, Andréa Beltrão’s character in ULAS often breaks the fourth wall, that is, she looks through the camera directly at the viewer”, explained one.

“As if he were your accomplice”, completed the tuned. “It’s a very common trick in series and in movies. Cool huh”, completed.

Check out the repercussion on the web:

Rebecca, Andréa Beltrão’s character in #UmPlaceAoSun, often breaks the fourth wall, that is, looks through the camera directly at the viewer, as if he were his “accomplice”. It’s a very common trick in series and in movies. Cool huh?! pic.twitter.com/pUkqjrb34N — Danilo Legends 🎮 (@Reenlsober) December 17, 2021

Andrea Belrão already broke the fourth wall in 1994 pic.twitter.com/MvRi1nkJuo — samy (@jennifesaniston) December 21, 2021

Andrea Beltrão breaking the fourth wall looking at us #UmPlaceAoSun pic.twitter.com/zSSLKlBdxq — Gilmar Marques (@gilmarsmarques) December 17, 2021

Why did everyone say Andrea Beltrão broke the fourth wall here? she didn’t even look at the camera #UmPlaceAoSun pic.twitter.com/03aGjzmOHY — Edu Motocas is redecorating the house for Christmas (@Edumatos07De) December 18, 2021

Will Andréa Beltrão break the fourth wall once more?! #UmPlaceAoSun pic.twitter.com/AJGhULJjh3 — Amanda VOTES FOR LULA 2022 ❤🌹 (@amanditissima) December 18, 2021

Andréa Beltrão I chose to LOVE you!!!!!! not seriously she breaking the fourth wall in each scene is an absurd genius ..owner of this soap opera! pic.twitter.com/YIRc6SYSD0 — dinosaurs in the French revolution listening to VTQMV (@_brunnoso) December 17, 2021

Andrea Beltrão demolition of the fourth wall!! Kkkkkkkkk After I read the thread of @Teledramaturgy now I’m more attentive, counting how many times per chapter she does this… hahahahahah#UmPlaceAoSun pic.twitter.com/YdEmIabxaB — barbucrush ✨🏳️🌈 (@dan_souza) December 17, 2021

It became my addiction to watch Andrea Beltrão break the fourth wall as she did now. Haha #UmPlaceAoSun — Amanda VOTES FOR LULA 2022 ❤🌹 (@amanditissima) December 22, 2021