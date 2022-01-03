Andréa Beltrão rocks in Um Lugar ao Sol and is popular with the web; see the memes

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

a place in the sun
Andréa Beltrão as Rebeca in Um Lugar ao Sol, on Globo; character guarantees high repercussion on the web (Image: Reproduction / Globe)

Andrea Beltrão fell in the public’s favor because of his glances at the cameras during the episodes of a place in the sun. The public took on adoration and filled social media with comments because of the actress’ supposedly out-of-context position.

The role of Andrea, Rebeca became an attraction on the part of Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera because of the break in the fourth wall – when looking at the camera. Twitter placed both the artist and the soap opera among the most talked about subjects.

Recently, those most interested in the subject have associated A Place in the Sun with Fleabag, a series produced in Europe and starring Phoebe Mary Waller-Bridge.

A Place in the Sun that is the target of praise

On the network, profiles in love with the current Globo soap opera approved the tool used by the production of the serial.

“Rebecca, Andréa Beltrão’s character in ULAS often breaks the fourth wall, that is, she looks through the camera directly at the viewer”, explained one.

“As if he were your accomplice”, completed the tuned. “It’s a very common trick in series and in movies. Cool huh”, completed.

Check out the repercussion on the web:

Paulo Carvalho

Paulo Carvalho

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

