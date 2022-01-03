Angelica appears again on Globo and fans react

Angelica caught the eye when she appeared on TV Globo’s “Melhores do Ano 2021”. The presenter and wife of Luciano Huck, who left the network last year, interacted with her husband a few times, commenting on the awards distributed.

On social networks, Angelica’s name was among the most talked about. Fans of the presenter questioned whether she would be making a “VIP presence” on “Best of the Year” or if she would be on the show for being the “first lady”.

“Angelica in the audience I thought was so ‘I came because I’m first lady of the award'”, commented one on Twitter. “I love Angelica, but she’s sitting in the middle of the audience, showing up more than everyone else, without even being nominated, it’s very strange,” said another. “Angelica in the audience… What did she do last year?” asked a third.

Luciano Huck thanked Angelica for attending the award.

Recently, during “Domingão do Huck”, Angelica decided not to honor her husband and participated in a live to do meditation. That’s right. She drew attention on social media for simply not watching her 17-year-old partner’s show. Internet users more attentive to curiosity joked that “not even Angelica has the patience” with Luciano Huck’s program.

It is worth remembering that Angelica, who recently premiered “Astral Journey” on HBO Max, has already “laughed at life outside Globo” and has already pointed out “relief” when leaving the network after 24 years.

As a good Sagittarius, I can say that I like a good adventure and a new experience. I’ve been needing this and looking for it in my life for a few years. I believe in the power of what we think, says Splash.

Marjorie Estiano wins ‘Best of the Year’ award on Globo Image: Playback/Globoplay

“Domingão com Huck” (Globo) today revealed the winners of the 2021 Best of the Year Trophy, which since 1995 has rewarded entertainment and journalism highlights. Renata Vasconcellos, Juliette, Chay Suede and Regina Casé were some of the winners.

It was the first time that Luciano Huck leads the ceremony, traditionally presented by Fausto Silva, who left Globo to present a new program on Band.

The program was recorded on December 15th and received names such as Adriana Esteves, Paulo Vieira, Juliette, Selton Mello and Israel and Rodolfo, among others. Among the highlights of the edition, the various jokes, involving Globo itself, broadcast with the participation of humorist Paulo Vieira.