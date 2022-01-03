Angelica creates annoyance by being present in the ‘Best of the Year’ | TV & Soap Operas

Globe Angelica in the Best of the Year

Angelica Ksyvickis, 48, caught the public’s attention last Sunday (02) when she was present in “Melhores do Ano 2021”, on Globo. The presenter left the channel last year, however, that did not stop her from interacting with her husband, Luciano Huck, 50, and commenting on the awards given out during “Best of the Year”, a picture shown annually in “Domingão”.

On social networks, but mainly on Twitter, Globo viewers didn’t let the blonde’s presence go unnoticed, some even joked about the matter. “Vip presence?”, asked a user of the platform. “Angelica in the audience I thought was so weird, it was like ‘I came because I’m first lady of the award,'” commented another on Twitter. “I love Angelica, but she’s sitting in the middle of the audience, showing up more than everyone else, without even being nominated, it’s very strange,” analyzed a third. “Angelica in the audience… What did she do last year?” asked another.

Viewers’ estrangement is not uncommon. After all, in addition to no longer having a contract with Globo, Angélica recently premiered “Astral Journey” on HBO Max. In a press conference, she spoke about her new project. “I, as a good Sagittarius, can say that I like a good adventure and a new experience. I was in need of that and looking for it in my life for a few years. I believe in the power of what we think about,” she said.