Anvisa is going to investigate a party on a ship with an outbreak of covid

Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) said in a statement released today that it will investigate the news that a New Year’s Eve party with passengers on the Costa Diadema cruise was promoted despite the outbreak of covid-19 on the ship. Although the agency has banned non-essential activities, passengers on the vessel participated in a party at the turn of 2021 to 2022.

According to the agency, the facts will be investigated and, “if irregularities are found, those responsible will be penalized”. “Among the penalties are fines and even the suspension of vessel activities.”

The vessel is docked in Salvador due to covid-19 cases between passengers and crew. The ship should arrive in Santos (SP) tomorrow. At least 68 cases of covid have been confirmed on Costa Diadema.

Videos on social media showed people huddled together, listening to loud music and wearing white clothes, on the night of December 31st. Party participants were not wearing a mask, a protection item against the new coronavirus. The sparkling wines that were with the passengers were offered by the ship’s company to be consumed inside the cabins, according to the newspaper O Globo.

THE UOL he got in touch with Costa Crociere, responsible for the vessel, but he has not yet received any feedback on the party held on the ship. In a note to the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo, the company said it regretted that “a minority group did not respect such indications and rules”.

The company completed by reporting that, “since the confirmation of positive cases, it has reinforced preventive measures on board, including the suspension of entertainment and music activities in all areas of the ship”.

Today, Anvisa reaffirmed that “the activities of the vessels may be suspended, as determined by the agency, as a result of the identification of risks to public health or non-compliance with current sanitary regulations”.

“The Costa Diadema vessel has its non-essential activities prohibited on board, and the sanitary safety protocols inside the vessel must be complied with until all travelers disembark,” the agency said in a statement.