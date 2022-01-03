Anvisa recommends urgently interrupting cruises in the country

Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) reinforced today the recommendation to suspend the cruise season in Brazil, after three vessels registered cases of covid-19 on board.

The agency had already recommended to the Ministry of Health the revision of the ordinance that authorizes this type of trip in the coming months, due to a serious risk to the health of the population. The decision is up to the folder.

In a statement, Anvisa asked passengers who have trips scheduled for the next few days to reconsider boarding, both to protect their health and to avoid inconvenience. According to the agency, there is a possibility of interruption of the trip, disembarkation in a different port than planned and that the ship enters quarantine, “which can represent a discomfort for everyone”.

“Despite the Agency’s efforts in recent days to control the sanitary situation of the vessels, the actions are seriously impacted by failure to comply with the protocols agreed upon for the start of the season,” said the agency.

interrupted cruises

There are currently five cruise ships on the Brazilian coast, the MSC Splendida, Preziosa and Seaside, and the Costa Fascinosa and Diadema.

THE splendida and Diadem are in quarantine.

Last week, Splendida docked in Santos and Diadema, in Salvador, with, together, 146 cases of covid-19 between passengers and crew.

This Sunday, passengers on a new cruise on MSC Splendida were prevented from boarding the port of Santos by guidance from Anvisa. According to the agency, the vessel would take more than 3,000 people.

The Costa Diadema, after registering covid cases, is on its way to Santos, where all passengers will be disembarked and the ship will be prevented from operating. The expectation is that he arrives in the city this Monday (3).

The third cruise to record covid cases was the MSC precious, that stopped in Búzios, Rio de Janeiro, this Sunday, with at least 20 infected with the disease. However, despite having docked, the precious received authorization for new shipments. Fascinosa and Seaside also continue to sail normally.

Anvisa warns that the change in the epidemiological scenario may prevent new boardings and lead to the closure of these cruises.