Anvisa reinforces ‘urgency’ to end cruise season and speaks of ‘risk to public health’ | sea ​​port

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) issued a statement contraindicating the embarkation of passengers who have trips scheduled on cruise ships for the next few days, after the increase in cases of Covid-19 with identification of outbreaks on board vessels operating in the parents. The regulatory agency also reinforced the urgency of Immediate interruption of cruise ship season in Brazil.

Anvisa’s recommendation, as issued in a statement, takes into account the rapid change in the epidemiological scenario, the risk of damage to the health of passengers and the unpredictability of operations at this time.

According to Anvisa, there are currently five cruise ships operating in Brazilian waters..

THE coast diadem had the operation interrupted on Friday (30). Anvisa determined that the ship should proceed to Santos and make the disembarkation of all passengers. Only people with a positive test or local residents could disembark at the port of Salvador, where the vessel was located. The ship is at level 4 of the epidemiological scenario, which impedes the operation.

The ship MSC Precious docked this Sunday morning at the Port of Rio de Janeiro. The disembarkation of passengers was initiated after the health authorities’ assessment of the epidemiological situation on board. The vessel is at level 3 of the epidemiological scenario. According to this assessment, new shipments this Sunday (2) were authorized.

already the Fascinating Coast it’s the MSC Seaside continue operating and at level 3 of the epidemiological scenario, but, according to Anvisa, the change in this scenario could prevent new boardings and lead to the closure of cruises.

This Sunday (2), passengers waiting to board the MSC Splendida, in Santos (SP) were informed that the ship would not continue its journey, after waiting at the boarding terminal throughout the day. Although the announcement to passengers was made only during this night, Anvisa informed that the vessel had already been notified on Saturday (1st) about the boarding impediment.

The MSC Splendida had already had its operation interrupted on the 30th, with passengers isolated in their cabins. The ship’s epidemiological scenario was changed to level 4 this Sunday, which implies a quarantine for the vessel.

Trip interrupted: shipments on a ship docked in Santos are suspended

Covid-19’s advance on cruises

According to Anvisa, investigations conducted in recent days demonstrate that the Sars-Cov-2 virus is easily spread among people close to it on board ships and the chance of contracting Covid-19 on cruises is high.

Thus, the recommendation, according to the agency, aims to protect the health of the population and avoid inconvenience to travelers, considering the possibility of interruption and reduction of ship schedules due to sanitary decision, the uncertainties that may occur for embarkation and disembarkation, with possible need to disembark in a port different from the initially planned and the possibility of quarantine of ships, which can represent a discomfort for everyone.

One hour before the announcement of the cancellation to passengers, the State Commission for Public Safety in Ports, Terminals and Waterways in SP raised the security level at Concais to II, from 5 pm onwards.

The ruling even authorized the entry of the Military Police into the Port of Santos Area, a federal area, “in case of disturbance, invasion and serious disturbance of order in the port area and inside ships”.

Ministry of Health says it will ‘evaluate measures’ after the Covid-19 outbreak on cruises in Brazil

Anvisa recommends the Ministry of Health suspend the cruise ship season

Season suspension recommendation

In a statement, Anvisa again reinforced the recommendation to suspend the cruise ship season in the country. See full positioning:

“THE Anvisa reinforces the urgency of the immediate interruption of the cruise ship season in Brazil. Despite the Agency’s efforts in recent days to control the sanitary situation of the vessels, the actions are seriously impacted by failure to comply with the protocols agreed to for the start of the season.

Due to the serious risk to the health of the population, Anvisa has already recommended to the Ministry of Health, since 12/31, to revisit the position on the cruise ship season provided for in Ordinance GM/MS No. 2928, of 2021, until the sanitary and epidemiological scenario is reassessed.

As alerted to the signatory authorities of the Interministerial Ordinance CC-PR/MJSP/MS/MINFRA 658, of 2021, the Agency continues awaiting the rapid and urgent manifestation of the Ministry of Health, under penalty of serious health episodes with a risk to public health.”

In a statement, MSC Cruises contradicts Anvisa, and claims that the company received information from the authorities that MSC Splendida was not authorized to board the guests later this afternoon.

The company also says it regrets the situation and offers guests the options of a letter of credit for the value of the original cruise, which can be redeemed on any future cruise until December 31, 2022, and, in addition, an onboard credit. 200 USD/EUR per cabin for the next cruise, or full refund of amounts paid for the cruise.

MSC informs that it will also reimburse prepaid packages (drinks, excursions, etc.) and that it will support guests, including logistical support, so that they return to their homes. And, finally, he claims that he followed strict health prevention protocols to Covid-19.

MSC Preziosa has about 20 cases of Covid, according to the Rio Health Department