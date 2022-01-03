Anvisa reinforces ‘urgency’ to end cruise season and speaks of ‘risk to public health’ | sea ​​port

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) issued a statement contraindicating the embarkation of passengers who have trips scheduled on cruise ships for the next few days, after the increase in cases of Covid-19 with identification of outbreaks on board vessels operating in the parents. The regulatory agency also reinforced the urgency of Immediate interruption of cruise ship season in Brazil.

Anvisa’s recommendation, as issued in a statement, takes into account the rapid change in the epidemiological scenario, the risk of damage to the health of passengers and the unpredictability of operations at this time.

The guidance given by the regulatory agency comes after at least three cruise ships have registered cases of Covid-19 on board in recent days. In Rio de Janeiro (RJ), the MSC Precious docked this Sunday morning (2) with 28 cases of Covid-19 on board.

THE coast diadem had its activities interrupted by Anvisa on December 30, when the vessel was anchored in the port of Salvador. The ship was released the following day to return to the Port of Santos for passengers to disembark, but its activities remained suspended.

This Sunday (2), passengers waiting to board the MSC Splendida, in Santos (SP) were informed that the ship would not continue its journey, after waiting at the boarding terminal throughout the day. Although the announcement to passengers was made only during this night, Anvisa informed that the vessel had already been notified on Saturday (1st) about the boarding impediment.

The MSC Splendida had already had its operation interrupted on the 30th, with passengers isolated in their cabins. According to Anvisa, investigations conducted in recent days demonstrate that the Sars-Cov-2 virus is easily spread among people close to it on board ships and the chance of contracting Covid-19 on cruises is high.

Trip interrupted: shipments on a ship docked in Santos are suspended

Thus, the recommendation, according to the agency, aims to protect the health of the population and avoid inconvenience to travelers, considering the possibility of interruption and reduction of ship schedules due to sanitary decision, the uncertainties that may occur for embarkation and disembarkation, with possible need to disembark in a port different from the initially planned and the possibility of quarantine of ships, which can represent a discomfort for everyone.

One hour before the announcement of the cancellation to passengers, the State Commission for Public Safety in Ports, Terminals and Waterways in SP raised the security level at Concais to II, from 5 pm onwards.

The ruling even authorized the entry of the Military Police into the Port of Santos Area, a federal area, “in case of disturbance, invasion and serious disturbance of order in the port area and inside ships”.

Ministry of Health says it will ‘evaluate measures’ after the Covid-19 outbreak on cruises in Brazil

Anvisa recommends the Ministry of Health suspend the cruise ship season

Season suspension recommendation

In a statement, Anvisa again reinforced the recommendation to suspend the cruise ship season in the country. See full positioning:

“THE Anvisa reinforces the urgency of the immediate interruption of the cruise ship season in Brazil. Despite the Agency’s efforts in recent days to control the sanitary situation of the vessels, the actions are seriously impacted by failure to comply with the protocols agreed to for the start of the season.

Due to the serious risk to the health of the population, Anvisa has already recommended to the Ministry of Health, since 12/31, to revisit the position on the cruise ship season provided for in Ordinance GM/MS No. 2928, of 2021, until the sanitary and epidemiological scenario is reassessed.

As alerted to the signatory authorities of the Interministerial Ordinance CC-PR/MJSP/MS/MINFRA 658, of 2021, the Agency continues awaiting the rapid and urgent manifestation of the Ministry of Health, under penalty of serious health episodes with a risk to public health.”

MSC Preziosa has about 20 cases of Covid, according to the Rio Health Department