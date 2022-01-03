Anvisa says it will investigate sanitary infractions committed by cruise ships | sea ​​port

After confirmed cases of Covid-19 on cruise ships in the country, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) reported that will find out if there was non-compliance with sanitary protocols by the vessels and, if irregularity is found, those responsible will be penalized . This Sunday (2), it is expected that the MSC Splendida, which is moored at the Port of Santos, on the coast of São Paulo, will start a new trip, even after the surge of positives on board.

According to the regulatory agency, those responsible will be penalized under the terms of Law No. 6437, of August 20, 1977, without prejudice to the applicable civil, administrative and criminal liability. In addition, according to Anvisa Resolution, RDC No. 574, of 2021, the activities of vessels may be suspended, by determination of Anvisa, as a result of the identification of risks to public health or non-compliance with current sanitary regulations.

As highlighted by Anvisa, the vessel coast diadem is with its non-essential activities prohibited on board, and the sanitary safety protocols inside the vessel must be complied with until all travelers disembark.

Anvisa determined the interruption of the activities of the Costa Diadema vessel on December 30, when the vessel was anchored in the port of Salvador. The ship was released the following day to return to the Port of Santos for passengers to disembark, but its activities remained suspended.

It’s the MSC Splendida also had its operation interrupted on the 30th, with passengers isolated in their cabins. The resumption of its operation depends on a new assessment by the agency, according to a statement released by Anvisa. For this, an evaluation of the Municipal Health Department on the level of transmission of the disease on the vessel is awaited.

2 of 2 Passengers embark for another trip on MSC Splendida after Covid outbreak on New Year’s Eve cruise — Photo: Adriana Cutino/g1 Passengers embark for another trip on MSC Splendida after Covid’s outbreak on New Year’s Eve cruise — Photo: Adriana Cutino/g1

Anvisa also highlighted in the communiqué that it continues to supervise other vessels operating on the Brazilian coast and has already intensified epidemiological and sanitary investigation actions to control the transmission of Covid-19 on board vessels and the spread of the disease.

He also informed that non-compliance with sanitary protocols and disobedience to restriction measures imposed by the authorities constitute sanitary infractions which, if confirmed after verification in an administrative proceeding, result in fines and suspension of activities.