Aquamation: Understand Desmond Tutu’s Choice Green Cremation Alternative | Society

Aquamation is a process in which a “combination of smooth water flow, temperature and alkalinity are used to accelerate the degradation of organic materials”, according to Bio-Response Solutions, a North American company specializing in the process. According to the company’s website, the process “uses 90% less energy than cremation and does not emit gases from greenhouse effect“.

The Cremation Association of North America (CANA), an international non-profit organization, defines aquamation, or alkaline hydrolysis, as a flameless cremation. In the procedure, the body is placed in an alkaline hydrolysis machine, composed of a hermetic chamber filled with a solution based on water and alkaline chemicals. Afterwards, the chamber is heated and at the end of the process only the bones remain, according to the organization.

Once the bones are dry, they can be pulverized. “The process results in approximately 32% more cremated remains than flame-based cremation and may require a larger urn,” says the CANA website.

In addition to calling for an eco-friendly alternative to traditional cremation, Tutu also took other steps to ensure his funeral was as modest as his lifestyle. According to the Desmond Tutu Health Foundation, run by him and his family, the archbishop’s body was veiled in a simple coffin, which was the “cheapest available”, to avoid any kind of ostentation.