Aquamation: Understand the ecological alternative to cremation chosen by Desmond Tutu

Family members gathered this Sunday (22) to bid farewell to anti-apartheid hero Desmond Tutu in a private service at St. George’s Cathedral, where his ashes were buried, in Cape Town, South Africa.

At his own request, the body of the Nobel Peace Prize winner was subjected to aquamation — considered a more ecological alternative to cremation — confirmed the Anglican Church of South Africa The CNN on Saturday.

Aquamation is a water-based process whose scientific name is “alkaline hydrolysis”, in which a “combination of gentle water flow, temperature and alkalinity are used to accelerate the degradation of organic materials” when a body is laid to rest in the soil. , according to Bio-Response Solutions, an American company specialized in the process.

The company’s website says the process “uses 90% less energy than burning cremation and does not emit harmful greenhouse gases.”

According to the Cremation Association of North America (CANA), an international non-profit organization, alkaline hydrolysis is also known as flameless cremation.

The body is placed in an alkaline hydrolysis machine, consisting of an airtight chamber filled with a solution based on water and alkaline chemicals.

Next, the chamber is heated, liquefying the body and leaving only bones, according to the CANA website.

Once the bones are dry, they can be pulverized. “The process results in approximately 32% more cremated remains than flame-based cremation and may require a larger urn,” according to CANA.

Tutu was passionate about protecting the environment — he has given many speeches and written articles on the need to act to tackle the climate crisis.

In 2007, he wrote an article titled “This Fatal Complacency” for the Guardian, in which he addressed the troubling impact that the climate changes were having in the global South and in poor communities, as well as much of North America and the Europe they would still face extreme weather conditions caused by the climate emergency.

In addition to requesting an ecological alternative to the cremation of his body, Tutu also took other steps to ensure the funeral was as modest as his lifestyle – his body was placed in a simple pine casket, which was the “cheapest available” at his request, said the Tutu foundations.

