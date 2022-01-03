At the same time, São Paulo tests positive for Covid-19 and for influenza

The first case of double infection was reported in Israel, where a pregnant woman received the same diagnosis as the Brazilian

Reproduction/Young Pan News Paulistano tested positive for both Covid-19 and influenza



After a case in Israel of a pregnant woman who tested positive for the Covid-19 and to the influenza at the same time, a paulistano received the same diagnosis. The man, who did not want to have his name disclosed, has been hospitalized since last Thursday, 29, at Hospital Vila Nova Star, in São Paulo, with “flurone”, the name given to this fusion of diseases. In an interview with Young pan, he said he found out he was doubly infected when he went to the doctor to treat an orthopedic fracture last Wednesday, 28. The doctor asked for Covid and influenza tests for reasons of conscience, as he already had some flu symptoms. The influenza test came out immediately and was positive, but as his orthopedic problem could be treated at home, he was not hospitalized.

The next day, Covid’s test came out and it was positive too. In the meantime, the paulistano got worse. “I was very ill, the fever was very high, the lack of breath was very bad. I returned to the hospital and was hospitalized”, he said. The patient stated that he was taking care not to be contaminated by the diseases and emphasized that he spent Christmas at home only with his wife and dogs. “I have not had contact with anyone who has traveled and I have not traveled abroad. I took the two doses of CoronaVac and I believe that, for that reason, I don’t have a more serious condition [de Covid]”, commented. Doctors told the São Paulo native that his condition is improving, that the infection has decreased and saturation has increased. Now, care must be taken so that he doesn’t develop pneumonia.