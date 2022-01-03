Atlético-MG awaits positive signals from Jorge Jesus at new meeting – 03/01/2022

Atlético-MG and Jorge Jesus will meet again today (3) tonight, in a virtual way. The Portuguese coach is the favorite of the Minas Gerais club to replace Cuca, who resigned after winning the Copa do Brasil. The Alvinegra board awaits a positive signal from the former Flamengo coach.

If not, efforts will be directed towards finding another foreign coach. So much so that Carlos Carvalhal, who is also Portuguese, has already been contacted, but so far he has not received any offer. The conversation with Braga’s coach will only go forward if Galo doesn’t receive a positive signal from Jorge Jesus in tonight’s conversation.

In today’s meeting with Jorge Jesus, in addition to Atlético president Sérgio Coelho and soccer director, Rodrigo Caetano, the club’s patrons will also participate. Figures known by Jorge Jesus, who in 2019 was in Belo Horizonte at the invitation of Ricardo Guimarães.

This virtual meeting was scheduled to take place at the end of last year, but at the request of the Portuguese coach, it was postponed to the first Monday of 2022. Jorge Jesus has been free since his resignation at Benfica, last Tuesday. In addition to the remote conversations, Atlético has the support of agent Giuliano Bertoluci, who is in Lisbon.